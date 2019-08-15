Brodie Watson-Massey wins 2019 Pipe Idol

Glasgow – August 15, 2019 – After five grueling rounds against a total of 16 of some of the world’s hottest up-and-coming Highland pipers, Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh emerged as the winner of the 2019 Pipe Idol competition at Piping Live!

Watson-Massey and fellow finalists Finlay Frame (Scotland), Chris Happs (Scotland) and Luke Kennedy, all of Scotland, in the Grand Final held in Strathclyde Suite at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Pipe Idol comprises four qualifying rounds, one held daily, with four pipers in each. Judges are secretly picked from piping luminaries attending Piping Live!

For his success, Watson-Massey won a set of Fred Morrison Reelpipes, sponsors of the event.

Also competing in this year’s Pipe Idol (alphabetical order):

Bobby Allen, Scotland

Aiden Bestwick, Australia

Jamie Brownlie, Scotland

Éosaph Campbell, Scotland

Ryan Cupples-Menendez, Northern Ireland

Joseph Horwath, USA

Liam MacDonald, Canada

Martin McPhee, New Zealand

Lewis Russell, Scotland

Anna Smart, New Zealand

James Stone, Ireland

Filemon Tan, Houston

The contest is open to 21 or younger. Previous Pipe Idold winners are Hamish Reade (2018), Robbie MacIsaac (2017), Callum Craib (2016), Scott Barrie (2015), Calum Brown (2014), Angus J. MacColl (2013), Connor Sinclair (2012), Sarah Muir (2011) and Alex Gandy (2010).