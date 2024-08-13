Results
August 13, 2024

Eala McElhinney takes Heat 2 of Pipe Idol 2024

Eala McElhinney on her way to winning the second round of Pipe Idol 2024. [Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow – August 13, 2024 – Eala McElhinney of Glasgow won Heat 2 of the four-round qualifying stages of the 2024 Pipe Idol competition for young players.

She bested fellow Scots:

  • Thomas Fallon, Edinburgh
  • Lewis Maxwell, Alva
  • Andrew Pattison, Glasgow

McElhinney joins MacKenzie Fraser of, also of Glasgow, who won the first heat on August 12th.

She’s one of three young women in the 16-piper competition, contestants qualifying through and audition process earlier in 2024.

Each contestant has to perform an MSR, a Hornpipe & Jig and a Medley, all judged by unidentified pipers in the audience chosen by Piping Live! staff.

The Pipe Idol Grand Final will be held on Thursday, August 15th, in the Auditorium of the National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street headquarters. The winner will receive a set of Reelpipes made and presented by Fred Morrison.

 

