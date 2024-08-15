Bobby Allen wins fourth spot in Pipe Idol final

Glasgow – August 15, 2024 – Bobby Allen of Glasgow secured the fourth and last spot in the grand final of the 2024 Pipe Idol competition by winning Heat 4 at the National Piping Centre’s auditorium.

Allen will compete later in the day against Reece Doherty, Donegal, Ireland; MacKenzie Fraser, Glasgow; and Eala McElhinney, Glasgow in the final at the same venue, the winner taking the title and a set of Reelpipes from Fred Morrison.

Also competing in Heat 4:

Leland Reid, Maryland, USA

Catriona Norman, Scotland

Darran Forrest, British Columbia, Canada

The competition requires pipers to perform an MSR, a hornpipe & jig, and a medley, all tunes of their choosing. Unnamed experts in the audience judge the five competitions.