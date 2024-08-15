Results
August 15, 2024

Bobby Allen wins fourth spot in Pipe Idol final

Boby Allen on his way to competing in the 2024 Pipe Idol final. [Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow – August 15, 2024 – Bobby Allen of Glasgow secured the fourth and last spot in the grand final of the 2024 Pipe Idol competition by winning Heat 4 at the National Piping Centre’s auditorium.

Allen will compete later in the day against Reece Doherty, Donegal, Ireland; MacKenzie Fraser, Glasgow; and Eala McElhinney, Glasgow in the final at the same venue, the winner taking the title and a set of Reelpipes from Fred Morrison.

Also competing in Heat 4:

  • Leland Reid, Maryland, USA
  • Catriona Norman, Scotland
  • Darran Forrest, British Columbia, Canada

The competition requires pipers to perform an MSR, a hornpipe & jig, and a medley, all tunes of their choosing. Unnamed experts in the audience judge the five competitions.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 14, 2024
Matt MacIsaac wins 2024 Gordon Duncan Memorial
Results
August 14, 2024
Reece Doherty into Pipe Idol final after Heat 3 win
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?