Results
August 14, 2024

Reece Doherty into Pipe Idol final after Heat 3 win

Ireland’s Reece Doherty in action in the third heat of the 2024 Pipe Idol competition.

Glasgow – August 14, 2024 – Reece Doherty of Donegal, Ireland, won the third heat to determine one of four places in the August 15th Grand Final of the 2024 Pipe Idol competition for young players.

Also competing at the National Piping Centre’s auditorium:

  • Camron MacPhail, Oban, Scotland
  • Grace Kelman, Inverness, Scotland
  • Jamie Brownlie, Lanark, Scotland

Contestants must perform an MSR, Hornpipe & Jig and a five-to-seven-minute medley of their own choice with unidentified expert judges scattered throughout the audience.

Doherty joins MacKenzie Fraser and Eala McElhinney, both of Glasgow, in the final. The fourth and last heat will be held on August 15th, the morning before the final.

In addition to gaining the Pipe Idol title, the winner receives a set of Reelpipes made and presented by Fred Morrison.

 

