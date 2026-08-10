Liam Nicolson wins 2026 Pipe Idol Round 1

Glasgow – August 10, 2026 – The first heat of Piping Live!’s 2026 Pipe Idol competition was won by Liam Nicolson of Melbourne, Australia, chosen by an unidentified group of three judges to go through to the four-piper Grand Final on Thursday, August 13th, hoping to win a set of Fred Morrison Reelpipes.

Each piper in the heats must perform a Hornpipe & Jig, an MSR and a 5-7-minute own-choice medley.

Also competing in Heat 1 were Douglas Baird, Scotland; Maggie McConnochie, New Zealand; and Colin Richdale, Canada. The ticketed heat was held at the Festival’s Centre Stage.

Nicolson is currently living in Scotland and playing with Grade 1 Field Marshal Montgomery, making a mark on the Scottish games circuit.