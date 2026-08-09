Alasdair Henderson wins the 2026 Masters, earns an invite to the Glenfiddich

Glasgow – August 9, 2026 – The 2026 Piping Live! Festival kicked off with the Masters Solo Piping Competition at the National Piping Centre, and it was Alasdair Henderson who won the overall title and thus gained an invitation to the 2026 Glenfiddich Championships in October.

The Piobaireachd and MSR events had different qualifying requirements, and thus a different list of competitors. Those in the Piobaireachd had to have won a Highland Society of London Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering or Northern Meeting; those in the MSR had to have won one of the A-Grade light music competitions at the same events.

Pipers had to submit a list of four tunes in each genre; the judges chose one tune from each, and contestants were informed a week in advance.

As the MSR judges were deliberating, young Charlie Mack of Cockenzie, Scotland, performed for the audience in what became a 45-minute recital that must have come close to exhausting his impressive repertoire of light music.

Alasdair Henderson joins Finlay Johnston, Glasgow (2025 Bratach Gorm winner), and Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland (2025 Glenfiddich winner and 2025 London Champion) on the list of 10 invitees so far for the 2026 Glenfiddich.

The Piobaireachd started at 9 am, and the results of both events were announced at around 10 pm. The entire competition was ably emceed by Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Wilson Brown.

The Masters was sponsored once again by R.G Hardie & Co. Bagpipes.

Piobaireachd

1st Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland, “My Dearest on Earth Give Me Your Kiss”

3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

4th Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh, “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament”

5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “Nameless (Cherede Darievea)”

Judges: Robert Barnes, Logan Tannock, John Wilson

Also competing: Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia, “In Praise of Morag”; Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The Unjust Incarceration”; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario, “Lament for the Union”; Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for Colin Roy MacKenzie”; Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”; Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh, “The Red Speckled Bull”; Peter McCallister, Dunblane, Scotland, “The Red Speckled Bull”; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “The Old Men of the Shells”; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “Lament for the Children”; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”; Craig Sutherland, Vancouver, “Craigellachie”; and Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “Port Urlar”

MSR (Willie Beverage Memorial Trophy)

1st Connor Sinclair, “David Ross of Rosehall,” “Lady Louden,” “Broadford Bay”

2nd Alasdair Henderson, “Col. MacLean of Ardgour,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Mrs. Duncan McFadyen,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Roddy MacDonald’s Fancy”

4th Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia, “Allan Rowan of Port Appin,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Peter MacFarquhar”

5th Angus D. MacColl, “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “John Roy Stuart,” “Alick C. McGregor”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson, Iain Hurst

Also competing: Callum Beaumont, “The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society,” “Catlodge,” “The Little Cascade”; Glenn Brown, “Bonnie Ann,” “Peter Hunt,” “The Blackberry Bush”; Andrew Carlisle, “Kantara to El Arish,” “Loch Loskin,” “The Grey Bob”; Alastair Lee, “Leaving Lunga,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Loch Carron”; Ian K. MacDonald, “Major Manson at Clachantruschall,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”; Roddy MacLeod, “John McColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Cecily Ross”; Fred Morrison, “The Clan McColl,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Sheepwife”; Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland, “The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch,” “Dr. McPhail’s Reel”; Allan Russell, “The Braes of Castle Grant,” “Highland Harry,” “The Man from Glengarry”; Iain Speirs, “Balmoral Highlanders,” “Top of Craigvenow,” “Bessie McIntyre”; and Craig Sutherland, “MacLean of Pennycross,” “Caber Feidh,” “The Grey Bob.”