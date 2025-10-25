Stuart Liddell: 2025 Glenfiddich Champion

Blair Atholl, Scotland – October 25, 2025 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, was the overall winner of the 2025 Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships, held for the fifty-second time in the Great Hall of Blair Castle. It was Liddell’s fourth time winning (2009, 2014, 2020) the most prestigious award in solo Highland piping.

Liddell won with a third in the Piobaireachd and a second in the MSR. He was awarded the championship for his higher placing in the Piobaireachd event after a tie in aggregate points with Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland. Beaumont won the MSR event for the third time (2018, 2024) in his career.

Alan Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, won the Piobaireachd contest, his first time winning a first prize at the competition, which he’s appeared at several times before. He was third overall in this year’s competition.

The hall was filled to capacity, and tickets sold out a few days before the event. The competition was broadcast on a paid livestream.

The competition is run by the National Piping Centre and sponsored by the William Grant Foundation.

Piobaireachd

1st Alan Bevan, “The Daughter’s Lament”

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”

3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “The Unjust Incarceration”

4th Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland, “Nameless – cherede darievea”

5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Jack Taylor

MSR (each tune repeated)

1st Callum Beaumont, “Mrs. Duncan MacFadyen,” “Inveraray Castle,” “The Little Cascade”

2nd Stuart Liddell, “The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “Glentruim,” “The Highlanders’ Institute”

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Inveran,” “The Islay Ball,” The Smith of Chillichassie”

4th Nick Hudson, “Parker’s Welcome to Perthshire,” “Pipe-Major Hector MacLean,” “The Sheepwife”

5th Alan Bevan, “The Abercairney Highlanders,” “Blair Drummond,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”

Judges: Peter Hunt, Iain MacFadyen, Jim McGillivray

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh; Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland; and Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, also competed.

John Wilson was the fear and tighe (host) throughout the day, providing details, wit and wisdom about the competitors and their tunes.

Before the piping prizes were announced, Jeannie Campbell was awarded the Balvenie Media for her lifetime of services to piping. In her familiar self-effacing way, Campbell declined to speak after being presented with the award.