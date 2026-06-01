Kernaghan, Rowe, Easton, McConnochie celebrate in Dunedin with King Charles III

Dunedin, New Zealand – May 30-31, 2026 – Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, won the overall Open/A-Grade award, and Maggie McConnochie, Christchurch, did the same in both the B-Grade and Under-21 categories at the 114th annual King’s Birthday Solo Piping Competition, held in unusually mild winter conditions.

Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, took the Former Winners MMSSRR, and Willie Rowe of Rata, New Zealand, gained the Gold Medal Piobaireachd event.

Open/A-Grade (15 competed)

Gold Medal Piobaireachd

1st Willie Rowe, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

2nd Brendon Eade

3rd Sam Foote

4th Maggie McConnochie

Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines

Former Winners MMSSRR

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Brendon Eade

Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines, Ben McLaughlin

2/4 March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Willie Rowe

3rd Brendon Eade

Judge: Iain Hines

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Brendon Eade

4th Piers Dover

5th Willie Rowe

Judge: Lance Turnbull

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Maggie McConnochie

Judge: Lance Turnbull

B-Grade (20 competed)

Silver Medal Piobaireachd

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Sam Foote

Judge: Ross Hanning

2/4 March

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Alissa Cantrell

3rd Madisyn Braithwaite

4th Kirby Douglas

Judge: Ben McLaughlin

Strathspey & Reel

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Anthony Song

3rd Lucas Patterson

4th Reuben McDonnell

Judge: Lance Turnbull

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tayla Eagle

2nd Nicholas Weston

3rd Lucas Patterson

4th Maggie McConnochie

Judge: Ben McLaughlin

6/8 March

1st Alissa Cantrell

2nd Nicholas Weston

3rd Maggie McConnochie

4th Kirby Douglas

Judge: Ben McLaughlin

Under 21

2/4 March

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Sam Foote

3rd Nicholas Weston

Judge: Ben McLaughlin

Strathspey & Reel

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Thomas Bottomley

3rd Anthony Song

Judge: Ben McLaughlin