Kernaghan, Rowe, Easton, McConnochie celebrate in Dunedin with King Charles III
Dunedin, New Zealand – May 30-31, 2026 – Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, won the overall Open/A-Grade award, and Maggie McConnochie, Christchurch, did the same in both the B-Grade and Under-21 categories at the 114th annual King’s Birthday Solo Piping Competition, held in unusually mild winter conditions.
Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, took the Former Winners MMSSRR, and Willie Rowe of Rata, New Zealand, gained the Gold Medal Piobaireachd event.
Open/A-Grade (15 competed)
Gold Medal Piobaireachd
1st Willie Rowe, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”
2nd Brendon Eade
3rd Sam Foote
4th Maggie McConnochie
Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines
Former Winners MMSSRR
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Brendon Eade
Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines, Ben McLaughlin
2/4 March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Willie Rowe
3rd Brendon Eade
Judge: Iain Hines
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Brendon Eade
4th Piers Dover
5th Willie Rowe
Judge: Lance Turnbull
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Maggie McConnochie
Judge: Lance Turnbull
B-Grade (20 competed)
Silver Medal Piobaireachd
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Sam Foote
Judge: Ross Hanning
2/4 March
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Alissa Cantrell
3rd Madisyn Braithwaite
4th Kirby Douglas
Judge: Ben McLaughlin
Strathspey & Reel
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Anthony Song
3rd Lucas Patterson
4th Reuben McDonnell
Judge: Lance Turnbull
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Nicholas Weston
3rd Lucas Patterson
4th Maggie McConnochie
Judge: Ben McLaughlin
6/8 March
1st Alissa Cantrell
2nd Nicholas Weston
3rd Maggie McConnochie
4th Kirby Douglas
Judge: Ben McLaughlin
Under 21
2/4 March
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Nicholas Weston
Judge: Ben McLaughlin
Strathspey & Reel
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Thomas Bottomley
3rd Anthony Song
Judge: Ben McLaughlin
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