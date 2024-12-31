2024 Waipu solo piping champion: Liam Kernaghan
Waipu, New Zealand – December 31, 2024 – The annual Waipu Highland Games was held on New Year’s Eve instead of the traditional New Year’s Day in mixed conditions were mixed: torrential downpours interrupting a largely sunny, warm day. Thirteen competed in the A Grade events, and Liam Kernaghan won the overall trophy. Sam Foote from Christchurch was the aggregate B Grade champion.
A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand “Craigellachie”
2nd Callum Carn, Wellington
3rd Louis Newman, Auckland
4th Bruce Omunsden
Judges: Iain Hines, Greg Wilson
MSR
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Piers Dover
4th Stewart McKenzie
Judges: Murray Mansfield, Brian Switalla
March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Callum Carn
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Willie Rowe
Judges: Murray Mansfield, Brian Switalla
Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Willie Rowe
Judges: Murray Mansfield, Brian Switalla
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Piers Dover
3rd Stewart McKenzie
Judges: Iain Hines, Greg Wilson
B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Nicholas Weston
3rd Sam Foote
Judge: Graeme Bilsland
March
1st Mackenzie Louden
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Nicholas Weston
Judge: Graeme Bilsland
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sam Foote
2nd Nicholas Weston
3rd Morgan Tabuteau
Judge: Graeme Bilsland
