Kernaghan kicks off 2021 with a win at Waipu

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2021 – Liam Kernaghan of Dunedin, New Zealand, got the 2021 off to a great start with an overall win at the annual New Year’s Day Solo Piping Competition at Waipu, where 15 contestants enjoyed the A-Grade events on a hot and sunny day in the middle of the antipodean summer. Kernaghan was also the winner of last year’s Waipu New Year’s Day competition. New Zealand continues to benefit from conditions free of COVID-19.

Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

2nd Campbell Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

3rd Liam Kernaghan

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

MSR

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Willie Rowe, Palmerston North, New Zealand

3rd Greg Wilson

Judge: Bain McGregor

March

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Willie Rowe

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Campbell Wilson

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Willie Rowe

3rd Greg Wilson

Judge: Iain Robertson

