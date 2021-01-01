Published: January 01, 2021

Kernaghan kicks off 2021 with a win at Waipu

Liam Kernaghan with the Waipu overall tophy.

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2021 – Liam Kernaghan of Dunedin, New Zealand, got the 2021 off to a great start with an overall win at the annual New Year’s Day Solo Piping Competition at Waipu, where 15 contestants enjoyed the A-Grade events on a hot and sunny day in the middle of the antipodean summer. Kernaghan was also the winner of last year’s Waipu New Year’s Day competition. New Zealand continues to benefit from conditions free of COVID-19.

Piobaireachd
1st Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”
2nd Campbell Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand
3rd Liam Kernaghan
Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

MSR
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Willie Rowe, Palmerston North, New Zealand
3rd Greg Wilson
Judge: Bain McGregor

March
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Willie Rowe
Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Campbell Wilson
Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Willie Rowe
3rd Greg Wilson
Judge: Iain Robertson

 

