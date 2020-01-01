Kernaghan, Smart start 2020 with wins at Waipu

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2020 – The traditional New Year’s Day competition at the Waipu Highland Games saw Wellington’s Liam Kernaghan take the overall trophy with four of five firsts in the A-Grade solo piping events, while Anna Smart of Auckland won the aggregate trophy in the 21 and Younger competitions, with Palmerston North’s Sebastian George also taking two first places. Weather was sunny and warm all day with a high of 28 degrees

A-Grade (12 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “The Unjust Incarceration”

2nd George Mason

3rd Liam Kernaghan

4th Anna Smart

MSR

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Jordan Johnston

4th Hayden Pullan

2/4 March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Jordan Johnston

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Adam Michie

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Adam Michie

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Stewart McKenzie

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Adam Michie

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Stewart McKenzie

Under 21

Piobaireachd

1st Anna Smart

2nd Louis Davis

3rd Matthew McNaughton

4th William McArthur

2/4 March

1st Anna Smart

2nd Matthew McNaughton

3rd Louis Davis

4th William McArthur

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sebastian George

2nd Anna Smart

3rd Matthew McNaughton

4th Louis Davis

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sebastian George

2nd Anna Smart

3rd William McArthur

4th Matthew McNaughton

All events were judged by Stuart Finlayson, Iain Hines, Murray Mansfield and Brian Switalla.

