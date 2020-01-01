Kernaghan, Smart start 2020 with wins at Waipu
Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2020 – The traditional New Year’s Day competition at the Waipu Highland Games saw Wellington’s Liam Kernaghan take the overall trophy with four of five firsts in the A-Grade solo piping events, while Anna Smart of Auckland won the aggregate trophy in the 21 and Younger competitions, with Palmerston North’s Sebastian George also taking two first places. Weather was sunny and warm all day with a high of 28 degrees
A-Grade (12 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “The Unjust Incarceration”
2nd George Mason
3rd Liam Kernaghan
4th Anna Smart
MSR
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Jordan Johnston
4th Hayden Pullan
2/4 March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Jordan Johnston
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Adam Michie
Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Adam Michie
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Stewart McKenzie
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Adam Michie
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Stewart McKenzie
Under 21
Piobaireachd
1st Anna Smart
2nd Louis Davis
3rd Matthew McNaughton
4th William McArthur
2/4 March
1st Anna Smart
2nd Matthew McNaughton
3rd Louis Davis
4th William McArthur
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sebastian George
2nd Anna Smart
3rd Matthew McNaughton
4th Louis Davis
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sebastian George
2nd Anna Smart
3rd William McArthur
4th Matthew McNaughton
All events were judged by Stuart Finlayson, Iain Hines, Murray Mansfield and Brian Switalla.
Related
Kernaghan takes overall at Turakina NZ Solo Championship
January 26, 2019
Oban Day 2: Sinclair, Duncan win A-Grade events; Kernaghan, Watson killer B’s
August 23, 2018
Kernaghan sweeps Northcote Invitational
December 30, 2017