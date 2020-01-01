Published: January 01, 2020

Kernaghan, Smart start 2020 with wins at Waipu

Liam Kernaghan and Anna Smart with their overall trophies from the 2020 Waipu Highland Games.

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2020 – The traditional New Year’s Day competition at the Waipu Highland Games saw Wellington’s Liam Kernaghan take the overall trophy with four of five firsts in the A-Grade solo piping events, while Anna Smart of Auckland won the aggregate trophy in the 21 and Younger competitions, with Palmerston North’s Sebastian George also taking two first places. Weather was sunny and warm all day with a high of 28 degrees

A-Grade (12 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “The Unjust Incarceration”
2nd George Mason
3rd Liam Kernaghan
4th Anna Smart

MSR
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Jordan Johnston
4th Hayden Pullan

2/4 March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Jordan Johnston
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Adam Michie

Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Adam Michie
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Stewart McKenzie

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Adam Michie
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Stewart McKenzie

Under 21
Piobaireachd
1st Anna Smart
2nd Louis Davis
3rd Matthew McNaughton
4th William McArthur

2/4 March
1st Anna Smart
2nd Matthew McNaughton
3rd Louis Davis
4th William McArthur

Strathspey & Reel
1st Sebastian George
2nd Anna Smart
3rd Matthew McNaughton
4th Louis Davis

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sebastian George
2nd Anna Smart
3rd William McArthur
4th Matthew McNaughton

All events were judged by Stuart Finlayson, Iain Hines, Murray Mansfield and Brian Switalla.

 

