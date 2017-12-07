Kernaghan sweeps Northcote Invitational

(Page 1 of 1)

Auckland, New Zealand – December 30, 2017 – Liam Kernaghan of Wellington, New Zealand, was in top form at the annual Northcote Invitational Solo Piping Competition, winning both the double March, Strathspey & Reel and the own-choice Medley. Stuart Easton, last year’s overall winner, judged both events. Prizes in each event were NZ$300, $200, $100, and $50 in each event, and another $500 for the overall winner. The sponsorship is from a combination of individual and local businesses contributions, with Wellington Bagpipe Supplies and the Auckland & District Pipe Band contributing.

MMSSRR

1st Liam Kernaghan, “Leaving Lunga,” “Dr. E.G. McKinnon,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Catlodge,” “Alex Cameron, Champion Piper,” “Alick C. MacGregor”

2nd Stewart McKenzie

3rd Iain Robertson

4th Lewis Macdonald

Medley

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Stewart McKenzie

3rd Iain Robertson

4th Ben McLaughlin