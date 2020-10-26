Easton, Kernaghan, Pullan take the big prizes at in-person NZ Canterbury Silver Chanter

Christchurch, New Zealand – October 25, 2020 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the Clasp Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel and Hayden Pullan of Auckland, New Zealand, took the Silver Chanter MSR at the Highland Piping Society of Canterbury’s annual Silver Chanter solo piping competitions, held again live and in-person at St. Andrew’s College. It was Easton’s third time winning the contest, and second in a row.

Easton also won the New Zealand Championship Quaich for best overall results, decided by the piobaireachd event in a tie with Liam Kernaghan of Dunedin, New Zealand.

New Zealand has set a standard worldwide for fighting the coronavirus, enabling the country to continue life as mostly normal, including allowing solo piping and drumming and pipe band band events to take place as usual.

Clasp (MMSSRR)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Campbell Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

3rd Liam Kernaghan

New Zealand Championship

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Easton

2nd William Rowe

3rd Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand

4th Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand

March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd George Mason

4th Sebastian George, Palmerston North, Newalnd

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Alasdair MacKenzie, Invercargill, New Zealnd

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Alasdair MacKenzie

All events were judged by Bain MacGregor, Stewart McKenzie and Brian Switalla.