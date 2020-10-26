Published: October 26, 2020

Easton, Kernaghan, Pullan take the big prizes at in-person NZ Canterbury Silver Chanter

Stuart Easton with some hardware won on the day.

Christchurch, New Zealand – October 25, 2020 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the Clasp Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel and Hayden Pullan of Auckland, New Zealand, took the Silver Chanter MSR at the Highland Piping Society of Canterbury’s annual Silver Chanter solo piping competitions, held again live and in-person at St. Andrew’s College. It was Easton’s third time winning the contest, and second in a row.

Easton also won the New Zealand Championship Quaich for best overall results, decided by the piobaireachd event in a tie with Liam Kernaghan of Dunedin, New Zealand.

New Zealand has set a standard worldwide for fighting the coronavirus, enabling the country to continue life as mostly normal, including allowing solo piping and drumming and pipe band band events to take place as usual.

Clasp (MMSSRR)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Campbell Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand
3rd Liam Kernaghan

New Zealand Championship
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton
2nd William Rowe
3rd Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand
4th Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand

March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd George Mason
4th Sebastian George, Palmerston North, Newalnd

Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Alasdair MacKenzie, Invercargill, New Zealnd

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Alasdair MacKenzie

All events were judged by Bain MacGregor, Stewart McKenzie and Brian Switalla.

 

See also
Young pipers invited to have a day at the SPA
Published on October 26, 2020
Glengarry Cup goes to Bruce Gandy
Published on October 24, 2020
See All Articles
As much as possible, work the chanter reed around the chanter not the chanter around the chanter reed.

John Elliott, Sound Supreme Reeds

Should piping/drumming/pipe band associations waive 2021 dues and carry forward your 2020 payment?

  • Yes, I think that's fair.
  • I think so, but I'm also willing to pay again to help sustain the association.
  • No, we should pay dues every year no matter what.
You've already voted today.

October 27

We have nothing significant for today. If you know of a historic or noteworthy event for this date, please let us know.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?