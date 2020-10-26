Easton, Kernaghan, Pullan take the big prizes at in-person NZ Canterbury Silver Chanter
Christchurch, New Zealand – October 25, 2020 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the Clasp Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel and Hayden Pullan of Auckland, New Zealand, took the Silver Chanter MSR at the Highland Piping Society of Canterbury’s annual Silver Chanter solo piping competitions, held again live and in-person at St. Andrew’s College. It was Easton’s third time winning the contest, and second in a row.
Easton also won the New Zealand Championship Quaich for best overall results, decided by the piobaireachd event in a tie with Liam Kernaghan of Dunedin, New Zealand.
New Zealand has set a standard worldwide for fighting the coronavirus, enabling the country to continue life as mostly normal, including allowing solo piping and drumming and pipe band band events to take place as usual.
Clasp (MMSSRR)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Campbell Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand
3rd Liam Kernaghan
New Zealand Championship
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton
2nd William Rowe
3rd Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand
4th Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand
March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd George Mason
4th Sebastian George, Palmerston North, Newalnd
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Alasdair MacKenzie, Invercargill, New Zealnd
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Alasdair MacKenzie
All events were judged by Bain MacGregor, Stewart McKenzie and Brian Switalla.