Results
January 01, 2023

Greg Wilson kicks off New Year with Waipu win

Liam Kernaghan, Greg Wilson and Campbell Wilson enjoy their trophies from the 2023 Waipu Highland Games.

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2023 – Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, won the overall in the Open/A Grade solo piping competitions, and his son Campbell took the aggregate in the Under 21 category, making for a solid family start to the New Year at the 150th Waipu Highland Games. Auckland’s Chabb Chai won the overall in the B-Grade. Georgia Eagle won Open Solo Snare Drumming competition, while Alanna Brook of Christchurch won the aggregate prize in the Open Solo Tenor Drumming.

Local Member of Parliament Dr. Shane Reti QSM was the Chieftain of the Games, one of the oldest in the southern hemisphere. Conditions were mixed, with rain and cold winds earlier in the day finishing with overcast conditions.

The night before, the annual Helen McGregor Memorial Medley Competition was held again for the first time since 2021, and Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, continued his success by winning the event.

There was a Veterans Medley Solo Piping Competition, and resulted in a three-way tie between the three contestants, Iain Blakeley, John Russell and Greg Wilson.

Open
Piobaireachd
1st Greg Wilson, “Lament for the Children”
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Campbell Wilson, “In Praise of Morag”
Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Iain Hines

Georgia Eagle (left) and Alanna Brook, winners of the Open Snare and Open Tenor drumming at the 150th Waipu Highland Games.

Open/A-Grade
March
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Liam Kernaghan, Wellington
Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Campbell Wilson
Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla

MSR
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Liam Kernaghan
Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd William Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
3rd Greg Wilson
Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
December 28, 2022
A few of their favourite things: highlights of 2022 from a few of our greatest contributors
News
December 27, 2022
RSPBA capitalizes on Aberdeen for 2023 European Championships
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?