Results
December 30, 2022

Easton wraps up 2022 with a win at Northcote Invitational

2022 Northcote Invitational champion Stuart Easton (left) with runner-up Liam Kernaghan.

Auckland, New Zealand – December 30, 2022 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner of the annual Northcote Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held at the beer garden of the Northcote Tavern in hot and sunny conditions reaching 25°.

With a Medley preference, Easton nudged out Wellington’s Liam Kernaghan in a tie for the overall. The contest invites six soloists, and the total prize purse is NZD$1,800. Grade 1 Auckland & District sponsors and organizes the popular event.

As tradition has it, as the reining Northcote Invitational champion, Willie Rowe judged both events. The event was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Overall
1st Stuart Easton (NZD$500)
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Campbell Wilson, Wellington

Double MSR
1st Liam Kernaghan ($300)
2nd Stuart Easton ($200)
3rd Campbell Wilson ($100)
4th Callum Carn, Wellington ($50)

Medley
1st Stuart Easton ($300)
2nd Campbell Wilson ($200)
3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland ($100)
4th Liam Kernaghan ($50)

Adam Michie of Hamilton, New Zealand, also competed.

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
December 23, 2022
Competing Pipers Association gets tough on members playing for their teachers
News
December 22, 2022
Ross Miller makes more merry with ongoing creative Christmas video series
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?