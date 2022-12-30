Easton wraps up 2022 with a win at Northcote Invitational

Auckland, New Zealand – December 30, 2022 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner of the annual Northcote Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held at the beer garden of the Northcote Tavern in hot and sunny conditions reaching 25°.

With a Medley preference, Easton nudged out Wellington’s Liam Kernaghan in a tie for the overall. The contest invites six soloists, and the total prize purse is NZD$1,800. Grade 1 Auckland & District sponsors and organizes the popular event.

As tradition has it, as the reining Northcote Invitational champion, Willie Rowe judged both events. The event was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Overall

1st Stuart Easton (NZD$500)

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Campbell Wilson, Wellington

Double MSR

1st Liam Kernaghan ($300)

2nd Stuart Easton ($200)

3rd Campbell Wilson ($100)

4th Callum Carn, Wellington ($50)

Medley

1st Stuart Easton ($300)

2nd Campbell Wilson ($200)

3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland ($100)

4th Liam Kernaghan ($50)

Adam Michie of Hamilton, New Zealand, also competed.