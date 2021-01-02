Published: January 02, 2021

Willie Rowe ends ’20 with a Northcote win

Willie Rowe doing the business for judge Brian Switalla at the 2020 Northcote Invitational Solo Piping Competition on the steps of the Northcote Tavern in Auckland.

Auckland, New Zealand – December 30, 2020 – The final solo piping competition of the year was held again at the Northcote Tavern in Auckland, where Willie Rowe of Palmerston North, New Zealand, took home the trophy for overall best, winning both the double MSR and freestyle Medley events, and with it NZ$500 in addition to prizes for each contest. The competition was sponsored by a combination of Wellington Bagpipe Supplies, the Auckland & District Pipe Band and various individual and local business contributions.

MMSSRR
1st Willie Rowe (NZ$300)
2nd Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand ($200)
3rd Jordan Johnston, Wellington ($100)
4th Adam Michie, Auckland ($50)
Judge: Brian Switalla

Medley
1st Willie Rowe ($300)
2nd Liam Kernaghan ($200)
3rd Adam Michie ($100)
4th Jordan Johnston ($50)
Judge: Brian Switalla

 

Related

Kernaghan, Smart start 2020 with wins at Waipu
January 1, 2020

Easton ends storybook 2018 in style
January 2, 2019

 

See also
Kernaghan kicks off 2021 with a win at Waipu
Published on January 01, 2021
The 20th annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours
Published on December 31, 2020
See All Articles
Once blown for a few weeks new reeds tend to provide a more stable, crisper tone in a pipe corps than older reeds. Time the re-reeding of the pipe corps to ensure reeds are at their optimum come contest time.

Stewart MacKenzie, P-M, Manawatu Scottish

If you had to choose one, what is the most important quality for a piping/drumming judge?

  • Fame - has won major prizes.
  • Experience - a long track record of competition success.
  • Knowledge - depth of intelligence about the music.
  • Fairness - calls it like he/she hears it without bias.
  • Accredited - has passed official association tests.
You've already voted today.

January 2

We have nothing significant for today. If you know of a historic or noteworthy event for this date, please let us know.
© 2021 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?