Willie Rowe ends ’20 with a Northcote win

Auckland, New Zealand – December 30, 2020 – The final solo piping competition of the year was held again at the Northcote Tavern in Auckland, where Willie Rowe of Palmerston North, New Zealand, took home the trophy for overall best, winning both the double MSR and freestyle Medley events, and with it NZ$500 in addition to prizes for each contest. The competition was sponsored by a combination of Wellington Bagpipe Supplies, the Auckland & District Pipe Band and various individual and local business contributions.

MMSSRR

1st Willie Rowe (NZ$300)

2nd Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand ($200)

3rd Jordan Johnston, Wellington ($100)

4th Adam Michie, Auckland ($50)

Judge: Brian Switalla

Medley

1st Willie Rowe ($300)

2nd Liam Kernaghan ($200)

3rd Adam Michie ($100)

4th Jordan Johnston ($50)

Judge: Brian Switalla

