Northcote Invitational: Easton’s Eden

(Page 1 of 1)

The Northcote Invitational is traditionally the world’s final piping competition of the year, held for the fourth year at the Northcote Tavern in Auckland. The event is put on by the Grade 1 Auckland & District, and six A-Grade competitors are invited to compete, with their own choice of a double MSR and a medley. The reigning champion judges, and this year it was 2015 winner Brendon Eade doing the duties.

Stuart Easton won both events, taking a considerable amount of prize-money and the Northcote Quaich trophy. Prizes were NZ$300 for 1st, $200 for 2nd, $100 for 3rd and $50 for 4th in each event, and an additional $500 for the overall champion.

Double MSR

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Iain Robertson

3rd Blair Hodgson

4th Callum Gilchrist

Medley

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Iain Robertson

3rd Callum Gilchrist

4th Blair Hodgson

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]