Northcote Invitational: Easton’s Eden

Published: December 31, 2016
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

`

Stuart Easton (left) congratulated by adjudicator Brendan Eade at the 2016 Northcote Invitational. [Photo used with permission]

Auckland – December 30, 2016 – The Northcote Invitational is traditionally the world’s final piping competition of the year, held for the fourth year at the Northcote Tavern in Auckland. The event is put on by the Grade 1 Auckland & District, and six A-Grade competitors are invited to compete, with their own choice of a double MSR and a medley. The reigning champion judges, and this year it was 2015 winner Brendon Eade doing the duties.

Stuart Easton won both events, taking a considerable amount of prize-money and the Northcote Quaich trophy. Prizes were NZ$300 for 1st, $200 for 2nd, $100 for 3rd and $50 for 4th in each event, and an additional $500 for the overall champion.

Double MSR
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Iain Robertson
3rd Blair Hodgson
4th Callum Gilchrist

Medley
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Iain Robertson
3rd Callum Gilchrist
4th Blair Hodgson

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • One sick beat
    Wed, 7 Dec 2016
    Start with the beat. Well, at least that’s pretty much the way pop music-making goes these days. Skrillex or Max Martin or 40 or other producers work with a “beatmaker” to come up with a – ahem – sick groove. … Continue reading → …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 12, 2017Winter Storm Kansas CityCountry Club Plaza Marriott, Kansas City, Missouri

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: When making a taorluath or crunluath from D, slightly flex the right-hand’s fingers out a bit just before the movement. This will help to lift the ring-finger for that B gracenote.
Andrew Berthoff, pipes|drums