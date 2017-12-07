Happy New Year for Easton, Bentley at Waipu

Published: January 3, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Stuart Easton with the overall Open Piping trophy from the 2018 Waipu Highland Games.

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2018 – The 147th running of the Waipu Highland Games kicked off the world’s solo piping and drumming competition year, where Stuart Easton won the overall trophy in the Open piping category, and Louise Bentley took the trophy for the Robert Turner Drumming Championship in the A-Grade Snare.

Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd John Decker
4th Scott Armstrong
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

March Strathspey & Reel
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Stewart McKenzie
4th Liam Kernaghan
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

Medley (Helen McGregor Memorial)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Stewart McKenzie
3rd Jordan Johnson
Judge: Liam Kernaghan (2017 winner traditionally judges the event)

2/4 March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Stewart McKenzie
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

Strathspey & Reel (North Island Championship)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Stewart McKenzie
4th Greg Wilson
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Stewart McKenzie
4th Greg Wilson
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Anna Smart
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th Louis Davis

2/4 March
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Anna Smart
4th Campbell Wilson

Strathspey & Reel
1st Lewis MacDonald
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Anna Smart
4th Chabb Chia

Under 21
Piobaireachd
1st Anna Smart
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Louis Davis
4th Louis Newman

March Strathspey & Reel
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th Anna Smart

2/4 March
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Anna Smart
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th Lewis MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel
1st Lewis MacDonald
2nd Anna Smart
3rd Hamish Reade
4th Callum Carn

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Anna Smart
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Lewis MacDonald
4th Callum Carn

Solo Drumming
Snare
A-Grade
Compound Marches
1st Davy Clark
2nd Louise Bentley
3rd Jordan Cooper
4th Ryan Marsich

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Louise Bentley
2nd Davy Clark
3rd Jordan Cooper
4th Gemma Pullan

MSR
1st Louise Bentley
2nd Davy Clark
3rd Jordan Cooper
4th Gemma Pullan

Drum Fanfare
1st Louise Bentley
2nd Davy Clark

B-Grade
MSR
1st Adam Boyles

C-Grade
2/4 March
1st Adam Boyles
2nd Lachlan Dean
3rd Cody Crispe

4/4 March
1st Lachlan Dean
2nd Adam Boyles
3rd Cody Crispe

6/8 March
1st Lachlan Dean
2nd Adam Boyles
3rd Cody Crispe

Clan Cameron Trophy for overall winner of C-Grade: Lachlan Dean

D-Grade
2/4 March
1st Morea Cameron
2nd Daniel Laracy

4/4 March
1st Morea Cameron
2nd Daniel Laracy

6/8 March
1st Daniel Laracy

Piping Hot Summer Drummer Trophy for overall winner of D-Grade: Daniel Laracy

Reid Maxwell judged all of the snare events.

Tenor
Open MSR
1st Liam Argyle

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Argyle

Tony Purvis Open Tenor Championship Shield for overall winner in Open Tenor: Liam Argyle

Bass
Open
MSR
1st Chantelle Ballantyne
2nd Rhys Ballantyne
3rd Allan Cameron

 

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
January 3, 1972P/M Sam Scott dies, Manotick, Ontario.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Solitary confinement
    Thu, 7 Dec 2017
    I’ve said before that Highland piping is often a solitary pursuit that attracts introverts. The lone piper. Solo competition. Hours of isolated practice at home. Maybe nowhere in our art is independence more evident than in our mu …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 12, 2018Winter Storm Kansas CityCountry Club Plaza Marriott, Kansas City, Missouri

April 25, 3015Master Class Seminar 2015Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

TIP OF THE DAY
When competing, play to your strengths, not your weaknesses. It’s useless to play ‘Susan MacLeod’ if you are not able to make strong clear darados. Steer clear of the ‘Atholl Cummers’ if you can’t make F doublings. Concentrate on tunes that allow you to show off the best of your finger technique.
Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Livingstone’s art centre