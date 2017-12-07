Happy New Year for Easton, Bentley at Waipu

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2018 – The 147th running of the Waipu Highland Games kicked off the world’s solo piping and drumming competition year, where Stuart Easton won the overall trophy in the Open piping category, and Louise Bentley took the trophy for the Robert Turner Drumming Championship in the A-Grade Snare.
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd John Decker
4th Scott Armstrong
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace
March Strathspey & Reel
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Stewart McKenzie
4th Liam Kernaghan
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace
Medley (Helen McGregor Memorial)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Stewart McKenzie
3rd Jordan Johnson
Judge: Liam Kernaghan (2017 winner traditionally judges the event)
2/4 March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Stewart McKenzie
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace
Strathspey & Reel (North Island Championship)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Stewart McKenzie
4th Greg Wilson
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Stewart McKenzie
4th Greg Wilson
Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Anna Smart
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th Louis Davis
2/4 March
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Anna Smart
4th Campbell Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lewis MacDonald
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Anna Smart
4th Chabb Chia
Under 21
Piobaireachd
1st Anna Smart
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Louis Davis
4th Louis Newman
March Strathspey & Reel
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Jordan Johnson
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th Anna Smart
2/4 March
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Anna Smart
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th Lewis MacDonald
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lewis MacDonald
2nd Anna Smart
3rd Hamish Reade
4th Callum Carn
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Anna Smart
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Lewis MacDonald
4th Callum Carn
Solo Drumming
Snare
A-Grade
Compound Marches
1st Davy Clark
2nd Louise Bentley
3rd Jordan Cooper
4th Ryan Marsich
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Louise Bentley
2nd Davy Clark
3rd Jordan Cooper
4th Gemma Pullan
MSR
1st Louise Bentley
2nd Davy Clark
3rd Jordan Cooper
4th Gemma Pullan
Drum Fanfare
1st Louise Bentley
2nd Davy Clark
B-Grade
MSR
1st Adam Boyles
C-Grade
2/4 March
1st Adam Boyles
2nd Lachlan Dean
3rd Cody Crispe
4/4 March
1st Lachlan Dean
2nd Adam Boyles
3rd Cody Crispe
6/8 March
1st Lachlan Dean
2nd Adam Boyles
3rd Cody Crispe
Clan Cameron Trophy for overall winner of C-Grade: Lachlan Dean
D-Grade
2/4 March
1st Morea Cameron
2nd Daniel Laracy
4/4 March
1st Morea Cameron
2nd Daniel Laracy
6/8 March
1st Daniel Laracy
Piping Hot Summer Drummer Trophy for overall winner of D-Grade: Daniel Laracy
Reid Maxwell judged all of the snare events.
Tenor
Open MSR
1st Liam Argyle
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Argyle
Tony Purvis Open Tenor Championship Shield for overall winner in Open Tenor: Liam Argyle
Bass
Open
MSR
1st Chantelle Ballantyne
2nd Rhys Ballantyne
3rd Allan Cameron