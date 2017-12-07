Happy New Year for Easton, Bentley at Waipu

(Page 1 of 1)

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2018 – The 147th running of the Waipu Highland Games kicked off the world’s solo piping and drumming competition year, where Stuart Easton won the overall trophy in the Open piping category, and Louise Bentley took the trophy for the Robert Turner Drumming Championship in the A-Grade Snare.

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Easton, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd John Decker

4th Scott Armstrong

Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

March Strathspey & Reel

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Stewart McKenzie

4th Liam Kernaghan

Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

Medley (Helen McGregor Memorial)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Stewart McKenzie

3rd Jordan Johnson

Judge: Liam Kernaghan (2017 winner traditionally judges the event)

2/4 March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Stewart McKenzie

Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

Strathspey & Reel (North Island Championship)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Stewart McKenzie

4th Greg Wilson

Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Stewart McKenzie

4th Greg Wilson

Judge: Stuart Finlayson, Rab Wallace

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Anna Smart

2nd Jordan Johnson

3rd Campbell Wilson

4th Louis Davis

2/4 March

1st Hamish Reade

2nd Jordan Johnson

3rd Anna Smart

4th Campbell Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lewis MacDonald

2nd Jordan Johnson

3rd Anna Smart

4th Chabb Chia

Under 21

Piobaireachd

1st Anna Smart

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd Louis Davis

4th Louis Newman

March Strathspey & Reel

1st Hamish Reade

2nd Jordan Johnson

3rd Campbell Wilson

4th Anna Smart

2/4 March

1st Hamish Reade

2nd Anna Smart

3rd Campbell Wilson

4th Lewis MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lewis MacDonald

2nd Anna Smart

3rd Hamish Reade

4th Callum Carn

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Anna Smart

2nd Hamish Reade

3rd Lewis MacDonald

4th Callum Carn

Solo Drumming

Snare

A-Grade

Compound Marches

1st Davy Clark

2nd Louise Bentley

3rd Jordan Cooper

4th Ryan Marsich

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Louise Bentley

2nd Davy Clark

3rd Jordan Cooper

4th Gemma Pullan

MSR

1st Louise Bentley

2nd Davy Clark

3rd Jordan Cooper

4th Gemma Pullan

Drum Fanfare

1st Louise Bentley

2nd Davy Clark

B-Grade

MSR

1st Adam Boyles

C-Grade

2/4 March

1st Adam Boyles

2nd Lachlan Dean

3rd Cody Crispe

4/4 March

1st Lachlan Dean

2nd Adam Boyles

3rd Cody Crispe

6/8 March

1st Lachlan Dean

2nd Adam Boyles

3rd Cody Crispe

Clan Cameron Trophy for overall winner of C-Grade: Lachlan Dean

D-Grade

2/4 March

1st Morea Cameron

2nd Daniel Laracy

4/4 March

1st Morea Cameron

2nd Daniel Laracy

6/8 March

1st Daniel Laracy

Piping Hot Summer Drummer Trophy for overall winner of D-Grade: Daniel Laracy

Reid Maxwell judged all of the snare events.

Tenor

Open MSR

1st Liam Argyle

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Argyle

Tony Purvis Open Tenor Championship Shield for overall winner in Open Tenor: Liam Argyle

Bass

Open

MSR

1st Chantelle Ballantyne

2nd Rhys Ballantyne

3rd Allan Cameron