For King’s birthday, Brendon Eade crowned New Zealand Champion Piper 2023
Hastings, New Zealand – June 5, 2023 – Brendon Eade of Auckland was the overall winner of the King’s Birthday Solo Piping Championships (formerly the Queen’s Birthday Championship), host to the New Zealand Open Solo Championships, with Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, the runner-up.
Open Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “Lament for the Dead”
2nd Greg Wilson, “Scarce of Fishing”
3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Lament for the Only Son”
4th Scott Armstrong, Auckland, “The Big Spree”
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Bain McGregor
Premier Double MSR
1st Liam Kernaghan, Wellington
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Stuart Easton
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Bain McGregor, Brian Switalla
Open
2/4 March
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
3rd Adam Waghorn
4th Greg Wilson
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brian Switalla
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Willie Rowe
3rd Brendon Eade
4th Liam Kernaghan
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brian Switalla
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Martin McPhee, Wellington
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Liam Kernaghan
4th Willie Rowe
Judges: Bain McGregor, Brian Switalla
