For King’s birthday, Brendon Eade crowned New Zealand Champion Piper 2023

Hastings, New Zealand – June 5, 2023 – Brendon Eade of Auckland was the overall winner of the King’s Birthday Solo Piping Championships (formerly the Queen’s Birthday Championship), host to the New Zealand Open Solo Championships, with Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, the runner-up.

Open Piobaireachd

1st Brendon Eade, “Lament for the Dead”

2nd Greg Wilson, “Scarce of Fishing”

3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Lament for the Only Son”

4th Scott Armstrong, Auckland, “The Big Spree”

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Bain McGregor

Premier Double MSR

1st Liam Kernaghan, Wellington

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Stuart Easton

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Bain McGregor, Brian Switalla

Open

2/4 March

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

3rd Adam Waghorn

4th Greg Wilson

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Willie Rowe

3rd Brendon Eade

4th Liam Kernaghan

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Martin McPhee, Wellington

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Liam Kernaghan

4th Willie Rowe

Judges: Bain McGregor, Brian Switalla