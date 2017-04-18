Brendon Eade wins both at Palmy North

Published: May 22, 2017
Brendon Eade

Palmerston North, New Zealand – May 20, 2017 – The Manawatu Scottish Society held its 34th Colin Craig Claidhmor & Celtic Inn Targe Invitational in the convivial atmosphere of the bar at the Celtic Inn in Palmerston North, where Brendon Eade of Morrinsville, New Zealand, won both of the events. Stuart Easton and Greg Wilson judged both events.

The Celtic Inn Targe Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “Lament for Donald Duaghal Mackay”
2nd George Mason, Wellington, “Craigellachie”
3rd Stewart McKenzie, Wellington, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”

Competitors, judges and organizers at the 2017 Colin Craig Claidhmor & Celtic Inn Targe Invitational (L-R): Briar Hamilton (Chief Manawatu Scottish Society), Stuart Easton, Stewart McKenzie, Iain Robertson, Brendon Eade, Sebastien George, Donella May, Liam Kernaghan, Marion Horsburgh, George Mason, Murray Mansfeild, Greg Wilson, Jenny Mair (organizer). [Photo used with permission: Ross Hanning]

John Hanning with his great grandson. [Photo: Ross Hanning]

The Colin Craig Claidmhor (MSRJ&HP, with at least one tune to be by a New Zealand composer)
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Liam Kernaghan, Wellington
3rd Stewart McKenzie

Also competing but not in the prizes: Sebastien George, Marion Horsburgh, Murray Mansfield, Donella May and Iain Robertson.

The event was held shortly after 1987 Argyllshire Gathering Highland Society of London Gold Medallist John Hanning was feted for his eightieth birthday. He played “Craigellachie” in full the following day, and competes with the Grade 2 Red Hackle in Wellington. Hanning has legendary status in New Zealand, and his two sons, Ross and Alastair, are both accomplished pipers. John Hanning famously won his Gold Medal the same year in which he was not accepted to compete in the Silver Medal at the Northern Meeting.

