Results
June 26, 2022

Eade wins Clasp, Carn Gold Medal, Kernaghan all four light music events at Hastings

Hastings, New Zealand – June 25, 2022 – The Hastings Comunn na Piobaireachd, affiliated with the UK’s Piobaireachd Society, held its annual competitions. Almost 100 competitors, including 23 in the A Grade, competed over the weekend. Conditions were cold but dry. Several judges had to withdraw before the event, so Stuart Easton, Brendon Eade and Liam Kernaghan stood in for the junior competitions.

Brendon Eade won his third Clasp Piobaireachd, Callum Carn from Wellington won the Gold Medal. Liam Kernaghan won all the light music events in the A Grade and the Lindisfarne Premier Double MSR restricted to Premier/A Grade competitors.

Hastings Comunn na Piobaireachd 2022 prize-winners.

The contest was delayed from Easter to Matariki, New Zealand’s first Māori New Year due to COVID, but provided an excellent celebration of both New Zealand’s indigenous culture as well as Scottish performing arts.

Gold Clasp
1st Brendon Eade, Auckland, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”
2nd Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand, “His Father’s Lament for Donald MacKenzie”
3rd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand, “Lament for the Children”
4th Scott Armstrong, Auckland, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

Gold Medal
1st Callum Carn, “The Battle of Auldearn” #1
2nd Hamish Reade, “The Battle of Auldearn” #1
3rd Adam Waghorn, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
4th Andrew Edwards, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

Liam Kernaghan, winner of all light music.

Lindisfarne Premier MMSSRR
1st Liam Kernaghan, “Major Manson,” “Thoughts o’ Burns,” “Willie Murray’s Reel”
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Adam Waghorn
4th Scott Armstrong

A Grade
2/4 March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Brendon Eade

Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Callum Carn

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Hamish Reade

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
June 22, 2022
Stewart Allan, Ben Hall and Donald Morrison win at in-person CLASP competition
News
June 21, 2022
Wallacestone Pipe Band needs a tune – 500 quid up for grabs
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?