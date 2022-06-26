Eade wins Clasp, Carn Gold Medal, Kernaghan all four light music events at Hastings

Hastings, New Zealand – June 25, 2022 – The Hastings Comunn na Piobaireachd, affiliated with the UK’s Piobaireachd Society, held its annual competitions. Almost 100 competitors, including 23 in the A Grade, competed over the weekend. Conditions were cold but dry. Several judges had to withdraw before the event, so Stuart Easton, Brendon Eade and Liam Kernaghan stood in for the junior competitions.

Brendon Eade won his third Clasp Piobaireachd, Callum Carn from Wellington won the Gold Medal. Liam Kernaghan won all the light music events in the A Grade and the Lindisfarne Premier Double MSR restricted to Premier/A Grade competitors.

The contest was delayed from Easter to Matariki, New Zealand’s first Māori New Year due to COVID, but provided an excellent celebration of both New Zealand’s indigenous culture as well as Scottish performing arts.

Gold Clasp

1st Brendon Eade, Auckland, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”

2nd Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand, “His Father’s Lament for Donald MacKenzie”

3rd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand, “Lament for the Children”

4th Scott Armstrong, Auckland, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

Gold Medal

1st Callum Carn, “The Battle of Auldearn” #1

2nd Hamish Reade, “The Battle of Auldearn” #1

3rd Adam Waghorn, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

4th Andrew Edwards, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

Lindisfarne Premier MMSSRR

1st Liam Kernaghan, “Major Manson,” “Thoughts o’ Burns,” “Willie Murray’s Reel”

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Adam Waghorn

4th Scott Armstrong

A Grade

2/4 March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Brendon Eade

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Hamish Reade

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Callum Carn

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Hamish Reade