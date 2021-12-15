Eade, Maxwell win Fall 2021 World Online Solos

The Internet – December 15, 2021 – The world’s biggest online solo piping and drumming competitions are also the longest-running and, coincidentally, the World Online Championships, and Brendon Eade of New Zealand and British Columbia’s Grant Maxwell were the overall champions in the Open/Professional Piping and Open Snare Drumming categories. Eade repeated his overall success after taking the aggregate at the Summer World Online Solos. The competition reported that it is approaching 10,000 separate entries since the series began in 2013. You can find all the prizelists here.

The winner of the newly introduced Colin MacKenzie Memorial Piobaireachd Challenge and US$250 was Duncan Winters and the P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial 2/4 March Scholarship of US$250 went to Abby Long.

The competition calculates overall success of countries, bands and associations based on entrants’ details. The best overall country was New Zealand, and the most successful association was the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association, and the Hamilton Caledonian Society Pipe Band, also of New Zealand, took the band category.

Organizers BagpipeLessons.com reported that they are working on a searchable database of all prizewinners from all events since the competitions started.

Piping

Open/Professional

Overall

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland

5th Liam MacDonald, Elora, Ontario

Piobaireachd

1st Brendon Eade, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd James MacHattie

4th John Dew

5th David Stulpner

6th Liam MacDonald

Judge: Greg Wilson

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Brendon Eade, “The Clan MacColl,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Little Cascade”

2nd John Dew

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Jack Williamson

5th Liam MacDonald

6th James MacHattie

Judge: Terry Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st James MacHattie, “Dunrovin Farm,” “The Old Wife of the Milldust”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Brendon Eade

4th John Dew

5th Julie Blue

6th. David Stulpner

Judge: Gordon McCready

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Hamish Reade

2nd Meleana Eade

3rd Richard Payn

4th Gord Wallace

5th Mike Fenton

6th Abraham McCarty

Judge: Nick Hudson

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Connor Eckert

2nd Hamish Reade

3rd Meleana Eade

4th Richard Payn

5th Gord Wallace

6th Eddie Boland

Judge: Sean McKeown

Jigs

1st Hamish Reade

2nd Connor Eckert

3rd Sass Bergen

4th Abraham McCarty

5th Meleana Eade

6th Anatoly Isaev

Judge: James MacHattie

6/8 March

1st Connor Eckert

2nd Sass Bergen

3rd Gord Wallace

4th Meleana Eade

5th Ryan Morrison

6th Martha Hall

Judge: David Hilder

Hornpipes

1st Abraham McCarty

2nd Hamish Reade

3rd Gord Wallace

4th Connor Eckert

5th Martha Hall

6th Sass Bergen

Judge: Ann Gray

Drumming

Snare

Open/Professional

Overall

1st Grant Maxwell

2nd Harvey Dawson, Canada

2nd Alex Kuldell, USA

4th Tyler Boydstun, USA

5th Gary Wray, Northern Ireland

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Grant Maxwell, “Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban,” “Arniston Castle,” “Alick C. MacGregor”

2nd Alex Kuldell

3rd Harvey Dawson

4th Tyler Boydstun

5th Gary Wray

Judge: Keith Orr

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Grant Maxwell, “Debbie Toth’s Hornpipe,” “Callum Magee”

2nd Harvey Dawson

3rd Alex Kuldell

4th Tyler Boydstun

Judge: Scott Mitchell

Grade 1

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Hollie Chalmers

2nd Gary Wray

3rd Connor Higgs

Judge: Gordon Craig

6/8 March

1st Hollie Chalmers

2nd Connor Higgs

Judge: Scott Mitchell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Hollie Chalmers

2nd Connor Higgs

Judge: Keith Orr

Tenor

Grade 1

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Christine Christiansen

Judge: Nicola Cairns

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ishbel Eade

2nd Christine Christiansen

Judge: Nicola Cairns

Related

Eade, Kuldell win top overall awards in Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships

August 18, 2021