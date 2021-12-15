Eade, Maxwell win Fall 2021 World Online Solos
The Internet – December 15, 2021 – The world’s biggest online solo piping and drumming competitions are also the longest-running and, coincidentally, the World Online Championships, and Brendon Eade of New Zealand and British Columbia’s Grant Maxwell were the overall champions in the Open/Professional Piping and Open Snare Drumming categories. Eade repeated his overall success after taking the aggregate at the Summer World Online Solos. The competition reported that it is approaching 10,000 separate entries since the series began in 2013. You can find all the prizelists here.
The winner of the newly introduced Colin MacKenzie Memorial Piobaireachd Challenge and US$250 was Duncan Winters and the P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial 2/4 March Scholarship of US$250 went to Abby Long.
The competition calculates overall success of countries, bands and associations based on entrants’ details. The best overall country was New Zealand, and the most successful association was the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association, and the Hamilton Caledonian Society Pipe Band, also of New Zealand, took the band category.
Organizers BagpipeLessons.com reported that they are working on a searchable database of all prizewinners from all events since the competitions started.
Piping
Open/Professional
Overall
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland
5th Liam MacDonald, Elora, Ontario
Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd James MacHattie
4th John Dew
5th David Stulpner
6th Liam MacDonald
Judge: Greg Wilson
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Brendon Eade, “The Clan MacColl,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Little Cascade”
2nd John Dew
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Jack Williamson
5th Liam MacDonald
6th James MacHattie
Judge: Terry Lee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st James MacHattie, “Dunrovin Farm,” “The Old Wife of the Milldust”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Brendon Eade
4th John Dew
5th Julie Blue
6th. David Stulpner
Judge: Gordon McCready
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Meleana Eade
3rd Richard Payn
4th Gord Wallace
5th Mike Fenton
6th Abraham McCarty
Judge: Nick Hudson
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Connor Eckert
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Meleana Eade
4th Richard Payn
5th Gord Wallace
6th Eddie Boland
Judge: Sean McKeown
Jigs
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Connor Eckert
3rd Sass Bergen
4th Abraham McCarty
5th Meleana Eade
6th Anatoly Isaev
Judge: James MacHattie
6/8 March
1st Connor Eckert
2nd Sass Bergen
3rd Gord Wallace
4th Meleana Eade
5th Ryan Morrison
6th Martha Hall
Judge: David Hilder
Hornpipes
1st Abraham McCarty
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Gord Wallace
4th Connor Eckert
5th Martha Hall
6th Sass Bergen
Judge: Ann Gray
Drumming
Snare
Open/Professional
Overall
1st Grant Maxwell
2nd Harvey Dawson, Canada
2nd Alex Kuldell, USA
4th Tyler Boydstun, USA
5th Gary Wray, Northern Ireland
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Grant Maxwell, “Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban,” “Arniston Castle,” “Alick C. MacGregor”
2nd Alex Kuldell
3rd Harvey Dawson
4th Tyler Boydstun
5th Gary Wray
Judge: Keith Orr
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Grant Maxwell, “Debbie Toth’s Hornpipe,” “Callum Magee”
2nd Harvey Dawson
3rd Alex Kuldell
4th Tyler Boydstun
Judge: Scott Mitchell
Grade 1
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Hollie Chalmers
2nd Gary Wray
3rd Connor Higgs
Judge: Gordon Craig
6/8 March
1st Hollie Chalmers
2nd Connor Higgs
Judge: Scott Mitchell
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Hollie Chalmers
2nd Connor Higgs
Judge: Keith Orr
Tenor
Grade 1
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Christine Christiansen
Judge: Nicola Cairns
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ishbel Eade
2nd Christine Christiansen
Judge: Nicola Cairns
Related
Eade, Kuldell win top overall awards in Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships
August 18, 2021