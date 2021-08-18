Eade, Kuldell win top overall awards in Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships

The Internet – August 18, 2021 – Brendon Eade of New Zealand and Alex Kuldell of Falls, Church, Virginia, won the Open/Professional piping and snare drumming, respectively, in the Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships, the latest event put on by BagpipeLessons.com. Several hundred contestants submitted recorded performances in myriad events, bringing the total entries through the series of online contests to more than 9,000.

There were many creative prizes, such as best video backdrop, best overall association representation, and other categories tabulated using data provided by contestants.

All results, scoresheets and performances can be found here.

We are pleased to provide readers with links to all the prize-winning performances below.

Piping

Open/Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Bobby Durning, Scarce of Fishing

2nd Scott Armstrong, The Big Spree

3rd Jack Williamson, MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart no. 1

4th Brendon Eade, The Red Speckled Bull

5th Alastair Murray, Old men of the shells no1

6th John Dew, The Earl of Ross’s March

Judge: Brian Donaldson

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st John Dew, Climbing Schiehallion, Cameronian Rant, Duncan Lamont

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, The Rosshire Volunteers, Inveraray Castle, John MacKechnie’s Big Reel

3rd Joshua Hogg, Miss Elspeth Campbell, Lady Loudon, The Rejected Suitor

4th Brendon Eade, John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage, Blair Drummond, Willie Murray’s Reel

5th David Stulpner, Inveran, Inveraray Castle, Bessie MacIntyre

6th Scott Armstrong, Benderloch Bay, Shepherds Crook, Lt.-Col. DJS Murray

Judge: Greg Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)

1st Brendon Eade, Stevie’s First Bar, Chloe’s Passion

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Beverly’s Choice, The Snuff Wife

3rd John Dew, Duncan Johnstone The Lasses that Baffle Us

4th Joshua Hogg, Colin MacKay, Zeeto the Bubbleman

5th Jack Williamson, The Man from Skye, The Grand Central Jig

6th David Stulpner, John MacKenzie’s Fancy, The Curlew

Judge: Iain Speirs

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Joseph Biggs MacLeod of Raasay’s Salute

2nd Tristan Mitchell Lord Lovat’s Lament

3rd Stephen Ross The Glen is Mine P.S.

4th Tam McGirr The Lament for the Viscount of Dundee

5th Trevor DeMass Lament for Islay Flora MacLeod

6th Eddie Boland Sir James MacDonald of the Isles’ Lament

Judge: Callum Beaumont

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Joseph Biggs Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland, The Bob of Fettercairn, The Sheepwife

2nd Tam McGirr The Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band, Lady Louden, Willie Murray’s Reel

3rd Gord Wallace Glenfinnan Highland Gathering, Dornie Ferry, Sandy Cameron

4th Eddie Boland Inveran, Arniston Castle, Lt-Col D.J.S. Murray

5th Tristan Mitchell Major Manson at Clachantrushal, Maggie Cameron, Drumlithie

6th Charlie Martin Mrs. John McColl, John Roy Stewart, Thompson’s Dirk

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Jigs (two jigs each tune at least four parts)

1st Joseph Biggs The Geese in the Bog, Callum Moffat’s

2nd Trevor DeMass Old Wife at the Mill Dust, St. Ninian’s Parish Centre Ceilidh

3rd Brieuc Colleter Alan MacPherson Of Mosspark, D.W Donald

4th Gord Wallace Old Wife of the Milldust and Micheal McDonald

5th Ryan Morrison Alan MacPherson of Mosspark, Turf Lodge

6th Charlie Martin Drew James McIntosh, Over to Uist

Judge: Brendon Eade

Hornpipes (two hornpipes each tune at least four parts)

1st Joseph Biggs John MacKenzie’s Fancy, Colin Mackay

2nd Trevor DeMass Piper’s Controversy, Raigmore

3rd Charlie Martin Colorado Ladies, Sandy’s New Chanter

4th Jürgen Christiansen The Man from Skye; Crossing the Minch.

5th Brieuc Colleter Black Watch Polka, Lucy Cassidy

Judge: Gordon McCready

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Joseph Biggs Cameron MacFadyen

2nd Martha Hall Frank Thomson

3rd Brieuc Colleter Mrs. Lily Christie

4th Trevor DeMass Fairview Cottage

5th Ryan Morrison Mrs MacDougall

6th Friedrich Christiansen Dr. Ross’ 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Christopher Johnson The Battle Of Auldearn #1

2nd Craig McKenzie MacLeod’s Controversy

3rd Arnold Edwards Too Long in this Condition

4th Eala Niamh McElhinney The Massacre of Glencoe

5th Bernhard Cohnen Corrienessan’s Salute

6th Lauren McMillan Isabel MacKay

Judge: Willie McCallum

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Campbell Wilson Helen Black of Inveran, Dorritor Bridge, Major David Manson

2nd Jean-Sébastien Gamache David Ross, The Piper’s Bonnet, Thompson’s Dirk

3rd Eala Niamh McElhinney The Lochaber Gathering, The Shepherds Crook, The Cockerel in the Creel

4th Reece Doherty Major Manson’s at Clachantrusal, Maggie Cameron, The Grey Bob

5th Lauren McMillan The Balkan Hills, Mrs. Margaret MacKenzie, and The Kilt is my Delight (four part Duncan Johnson setting)

6th Christopher Johnson The Conundrum, Lady Campbell of Longsdale, Lieutenant Colonel D.J.S. Murray

Judge: David Hilder

Jigs (two jigs each tune at least four parts)

1st Campbell Wilson Inspector Donald Campbell of Ness, Alan MacPherson of Mosspark

2nd Jean-Sébastien Gamache Brae Riach, Beth Lyall

3rd Christopher Johnson The Curlew, Troy’s Wedding

4th Matthew Bouwmeester Jig of Slurs, Judge’s Dilemma

5th Arnold Edwards Donnie MacGregor, Cork Hill

6th Raúl Peinado Paddy’s Leather Breeches, The Seagull

Judge: Dani Brin Millar

Hornpipe (at least four parts)

1st Jean-Sébastien Gamache P-M George Allan

2nd Campbell Wilson Train Journey North

3rd Christopher Johnson Collin Mackay

4th Mary Thrasher The Man from Skye

5th Ron J. Graham Duncan Johnstone

6th Raúl Peinado P-M George Allan

Judge: Sean McKeown

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Imogen Akers Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering

2nd Christopher Johnson Dovecote Park

3rd Campbell Wilson Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering

4th Jean-Sébastien Gamache Ballochyle

5th Michael Jeanrenaud Pipe Tutor Gary Davies

6th Ron J. Graham Major John MacLellan

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Lee McLeod Lament for Mary McLeod

2nd Ray Cai Clan Cambell’s Gathering

3rd Ray Morrison Duncan MacRae of Kintail’s Lament

4th Kathryn McEwan The Little Spree

5th David Brown MacIntosh’s Banner

6th Kevin Carothers The Piper’s Warning To His Master

Judge: Peter McCalister

MSR (each tune at least four parts) A

1st Fin Parsons Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban, The Caledonian Canal, Alick C. MacGregor

2nd Ray Cai Alan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland, Highland Harry, Captain Lachlan MacPhail

3rd Sarah Keir Craig-n-darroch, John Roy Stewart, Alick C. MacGregor

4th Diego Barquet Carradale Bay, Susan MacLeod, The Blackberry Bush

5th Sam Wiley Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France

6th Nicholas Mathis Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban, The Shepherd’s Crook, Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran

Judge: Gordon McCready

MSR (each tune at least four parts) B

1st Noah Mittwer Mrs. John MacColl, Caledonian Canal, Colonel Macleod

2nd Kevin Carothers Major Manson At Clachantrushal, Shepherd’s Crook, Captain Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree

3rd Stevie Hyde John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage, Kristie McCallman’s Favorite, The Blackberry Bush

4th Chris Bouwmeester Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber, Caledonian Canal, Jock Wilson’s Ball

5th Lee McLeod Colin Thompson, Highland Harry, Sound of Sleet

6th Kael Haysom Helen Black of Inveran, Dorrator Bridge, Major David Manson

Judge: Nick Hudson

Jig (at least four parts)

1st Stevie Hyde Donnie MacGregor

2nd Ray Cai Glasgow City Police Pipers

3rd Edon Abbot Troy’s Wedding

4th Diego Barquet Paddy’s Leather Breeches

5th Reece Doherty Allan MaPherson of Moss Park

6th Kevin Carothers Cutting Bracken

Judge: John Dew

Hornpipe (at least four parts)

1st Matthew Fleek Unknown

2nd Ray Cai Rhonda Blair

3rd Kevin Carothers Crossing the Minch

4th Eric Sparklin The Man from Skye

5th Nicholas Mathis Ceilidh Lines

6th Chris Bouwmeester Rusty the Salmon

Judge: Stuart Easton

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Stevie Hyde Bruce Gandy’s Farewell to the Iron Horse

2nd Matthew Fleek P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis

3rd Chris Bouwmeester Lily Christie

4th Kevin Carothers P-M Donald McLean of Lewis

5th Ken Maclean P-M Donald Maclean of Lewis

6th Lee McLeod Donald McLean of Lewis

Judge: James MacHattie

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (ground and next variation) A

1st Aiken Madan The Little Spree

2nd Emily Pentz The Little Spree

3rd Heather Dunn Clan Campbell’s Gathering

4th Sophie Stringer Glengarry’s Lament

5th Denmark Hodges Company’s Lament

6th Ray Morrison Duncan MacRae of Kintail’s Lament

Judge: Andrew Donlon

Piobaireachd (ground and next variation) B

1st Abby Long The Glen is Mine

2nd Jodie Warren Glengarry’s Lament

3rd Sheila Stewart Cabar Feidh Gu Brath

4th Bill Stuart Black Donald’s March

5th Poppy Middleton Glengarry’s Lament

6th Lou Lanaro The Desperate Battle

Judge: Ann Gray

2/4 March (at least four parts) A

1st Alec Macdonald Duncan MacColl

2nd Emily Pentz Mrs McDonald of Dunach

3rd Poppy Middleton The 1st Battalion Scots Guards Farewell to Southampton

4th Denmark Hodges Prince Charles’s Welcome to Lochaber

5th Camille Layt Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban

6th James Gendron Prince Charles welcome to Lochaber

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

2/4 March (at least four parts) B

1st Ian MacPhail Donald Maclean’s Farewell To Oban

3rd Jodie Warren Muir of Ord

4th Chris Zaleski Captain Norman Orr-Ewing

5th Sheila Stewart Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban

6th Amanda Brennan King George the V’s Army

Judge: Sean McKeown

Strathspey & Reel (each tune at least four parts OR a two parted tune played twice)

1st Abby Long Monymusk, Malcolm Johnston

2nd Aiken Madan The Doune of Invernochty, Arnish Light

3rd Alec Macdonald Maggie Cameron, The Sound Of Sleat

4th Ian MacPhail Captain Colin Campbell, The sound of Sleat

5th Emily Pentz The Caledonian Society of London, Alex Cameron Champion Piper

6th Kyke wallis Maggie Cameron, Lexie McCaskill

Judge: Keith Paton

Jig (at least four parts)

1st Emily Pentz The Judge’s Dilemma

2nd Craig Mitchell The Seagull

3rd Alec Macdonald Donnella Beaton

4th Bill Stuart Corkhill

5th Poppy Middleton The Pony Gallop

6th Sophie Stringer Pipe Major John MacDonald’s Exercise

Judge: Matthew Welch

6/8 March (at least four parts) A

1st Kyke wallis Duncan McGillivray, Chief Steward

2nd Glen Jorgensen P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis

3rd Abby Long Dornoch Highland Gathering

4th Heather Dunn Angus MacKinnon

5th Sheila Stewart John D. Burgess

6th Lillian Prince Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald

Judge: Alastair Dunn

6/8 March (at least four parts) B

1st Emily Pentz Mrs. Lily Christie

2nd Poppy Middleton John D. Burges

3rd Sean Stewart PM Donald Maclean of Lewis

4th Sophie Stringer Mrs. Lily Christie

5th Aiken Madan Bengullion

6th Anders Udsen P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis

Judge: Iain Speirs

Grade 5

Piobaireachd (ground only)

1st Sue Kennedy Old Men of the Shells

2nd Jeremy Suggett Glengarry’s Lament

3rd Travis Robbins Lament for the Old Sword

4th Ivan Agarkov Company’s Lament

5th Nancy Guss The Company’s Lament

6th Alan Sutherland The Company’s Lament

Judge: Nick Hudson

2/4 March (at least four parts or two different two parted tunes)

1st Heather Nicasio Captain Norman Orr-Ewing

2nd Dylan McMaster Captain Norman Orr-Ewing

3rd Stephanie Scott Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber

4th Craig Sherman The 79th Farewell to Gibraltar

5th Lisa Martin The Taking of Beaumont Hamel

6th Parker Brooke Donald Maclean’s Farewell to Oban

Judge: Brendon Eade

6/8 March (at least two parts)

1st Heather Nicasio The Steamboat

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth Miss Lily Christie

3rd Brian Creel Pibroch Of Donald Dhu

4th Stephanie Scott P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis

5th Violet Haysom Hot Punch

6th Dylan McMaster Farewell to the Creeks

Judge: Dani Brin Millar

Jig (at least two parts)

1st Adi Moss-Sheth Tripping Up The Stairs

2nd Stephanie Scott St. Ninian’s Parish Centre Ceilidh

3rd Lisa Martin Paddy’s Leather Breeches

4th Dylan McMaster Paddy’s Leather Breeches

5th Matthew Owen-Hunt The Last Tango in Harris

6th Heather Nicasio The Banjo Breakdown

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Slow Air (at least two parts) A

1st Sean Stewart Alexander MacDonald of Heisker’s Farewell to the Monach Light

2nd James Morris Going home to kintail

3rd Heather Nicasio The Dark Isle

4th Jan Roberts Morag Duncan

5th Oscar Arnold The mist Covered mountains

6th Matthew Owen-Hunt Going Home

Judge: David Hilder

Slow Air (at least two parts) B

1st Adi Moss-Sheth My Home

2nd Travis Robbins The Massacre of Glencoe

3rd Jeremy Suggett Carles Wi the Breeks

4th Kate Gordon Hector the Hero

5th Brian Creel Highland Cathedral

6th James Randell The Skye Boat Song

Judge: Willie McCallum

Beginner Piping (practice chanter)

Slow Air (at least two parts)

1st Glen Fletcher Scots Wha Hea

2nd Arla DeField The Skye Boat Song

3rd Joshua Loving Amazing Grace

4th William Cavanough Skye Boat Song

5th Rita Haddad Heather Island

6th Storm Masters The Mist Covered Mountains

Judge: John Dew

3/4 or 4/4 March (two or four parts)

1st Rita Haddad Eliza

2nd Callum Fisher Castle Dangerous, Shoals of Herring

3rd Arla DeField My Land

4th Raymond Haddad Scots Wha Hae

5th Rhonda Impey The Badge of Scotland

6th Glen Fletcher Farewell to Nigg

Judge: Terry Lee

2/4 March (at least four parts or two different two parted tunes)

1st Rita Haddad Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber

2nd Storm Masters Marie’s Wedding

3rd Arla DeField The Alaskan Scottish at Eagle River

4th William Cavanough Captain Norman Orr Ewing

5th David Blewitt Terribus and Muir of Ord

6th Faith Kats Captain Norman Orr-Ewing

Judge: Stuart Easton

6/8 March (at least two parts)

1st Arla DeField Angus MacKinnon

Judge: Keith Paton

Piobaireachd (Ground Only)

1st Rita Haddad Glengarry’s Lament

Judge: Andrew Donlon

Any Grade Piping

Medley (4-6 minutes)

1st Brieuc Colleter Laridé Gavotte (breton dance trad.), Beaver Street Studio, Tradionnal Strathspey, Laird of Drumblair (James Scott Skinner), Devil The Kitchen (W. Ross), O’Reilly’s Greyhound (n°712 O’Neil’s book), Fransou Menez (arr air. Brieuc Colleter), The Contradiction (arr. jig version : Brieuc Colleter)

2nd David Brown The Powerhouse, hornpipe (J. McCarthy); Molly Connell, strathspey (J. Wark); Walter Sammon’s Grandmother, reel (arr. J. Walsh); The Ass in the Graveyard, waltz (T. Tully); The Hag at the Churn, jig (arr. T. Tully); Churnin’ On, jig (D. Clyde); The Sting in the Tail, reel (R. Mathieson)

Judge: Matthew Welch

P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March

Ages 12 years or younger

1st Abby Long Dr E.G. MacKinnon

2nd Callum Ross Craigendarroch

Judge: Brian Donaldson

Ages 13 to 14 years

1st Craig Mitchell Mrs MacDonald of Dunach

2nd Euan McCartan Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban

3rd Lewis Stewart Craig-n-darroch

Judge: Iain Speirs

Ages 15 to 17 years

1st Eala Niamh McElhinney Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachantrushal

2nd Ian MacPhail Donald Maclean’s Farewell To Oban

3rd Reece Doherty Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachantrusal

4th Jean-Sébastien Gamache David Ross

5th Paige Miller King George V’s Army

Judge: Ann Gray

Age 18 to 20 years

1st Nicholas Mathis Alasdair Gillies

2nd Kael Haysom Helen Black of Inveran

3rd Jack Lang Arthur Bignold

4th Friedrich Christiansen The Highland Wedding

5th Jürgen Christiansen Hugh Kennedy

Judge: Callum Beaumont

21 and older

1st Joseph Biggs Parker’s Welcome to Perthshire

2nd Tristan Mitchell Major Mansons Farewell to Clachantrushal

3rd Christopher Johnson The Conundrum

4th Charlie Martin Donald McClellan of Rothesay

5th Mary Thrasher Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque

6th Vincent Guinnane The Duke of Roxeburghe’s Farewell to The Blackmount Forest

Judge: Greg Wilson

Drumming

Snare

Open/Professional

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Harvey Dawson Sinclair Scott, The Ewe wi’ the Crooked Horn, John Morrission of Assynt House

2nd Alex Kuldell Donald MacLellan of Rothesay, Cameronian Rant, Mrs MacPherson of Inveran

3rd Adam McCollum Donald MacLellan of Rothesay, Dora MacLeod, Mrs MacPherson of Inveran

4th Colin Humphrey Lord Alexander Kennedy, Maggie Cameron, and Lachlan McPhail

5th William Laird Donald Cameron. Maggie Cameron. Lachlan Macphail

Judge: Keith Orr

Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)

1st Alex Kuldell Tam Bain’s Lum, Donella Beaton

2nd Adam McCollum The Three Devils, Callum Moffat’s

3rd Harvey Dawson Helen of Dunoon, The Fiddler’s Rally

Judge: David Bowman

Grade 1

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Gary Doherty Hugh Kennedy, Dora MacLeod, Loch Carron

2nd Hollie Chalmers Links of Forth, Maggie Cameron, John McKegney

3rd Connor S J Higgs Event #116 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid

Judge: David Bowman

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Hollie Chalmers 98 and counting

2nd Connor S J Higgs Event #117 Tune Names: Bill Boyle

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)

1st Hollie Chalmers Rhonda Blair, Old Wife of the Mill Dust

2nd Connor S J Higgs Sandpiper, Last Tango in Harris

Judge: Gary Potter

Grade 2

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Hollie Chalmers Links of Forth, Maggie Cameron, John McKegney

2nd Aditya J. Vasudevan March-The Ross-Shire Volunteers; Strathspey- Dora MacLeod; Reel- The Smith of Chilliechasse

3rd Connor S J Higgs Event #113 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid

4th Hugh MacCallum Pipe Major Jim Christie of Wick, Caberfeidh, Alick C. MacGregor

5th Ethan E M Higgs Event #113 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid

Judge: Andrew Womersley

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Hollie Chalmers 98 and counting

2nd Connor S J Higgs Event #114 Tune Names: Bill Boyle

3rd Aditya J. Vasudevan 6/8 March – The Braemar Gathering

4th Ethan E M Higgs Event #114 Tune Names: Kirkwall Bay, Dornoch Highland Gathering.

5th Hugh MacCallum Tug Argan Gap

Judge: Gary Potter

Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)

1st Hollie Chalmers Rhonda Blair, Old Wife of the Mill Dust

2nd Aditya J. Vasudevan Hornpipe – Touching Cloth Jig – Bronni’s Blue Brozzi

3rd Connor S J Higgs Event #115 Tune Names: Sandpiper, Last tango in Harris

5th Hugh MacCallum The Mason’s Apron and The Thief of Lochaber

6th Ethan E M Higgs Event #115 Tune Names: Coppermill, The Booner Jig, Jim Ward’s Jig

Judge: Keith Orr

Grade 3

MSR (M at least four parts S & R each at least two parts)

1st Jacob (Jake) Markus The Conundrum, the Doune of Invernochty, Arnish Light

2nd Ceana Fleury The Young MacGregor, O’er the Bows to Ballindalloch/Louden’s Bonnie Woods and Braes, Willie Murray’s Reel

3rd Ethan E M Higgs Event #110 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid

4th Vivienca Luong Helen Black of Inveran, Dorritor Bridge, Maj David Manson

5th Carter Green The Young MacGregor, Maggie Cameron, Willie Murray’s Reel

6th Robert Perry Clan McColl, The Ewe with the Broken Horn, Caber Feidh

Judge: David Bowman

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Carter Green Jean Mauchline

2nd Ceana Fleury Hot Punch, The Rock and the Wee Pickle Tow

3rd Jacob (Jake) Markus Muckin’ a Georgie’s Byre, Bonnie Dundee

4th Nathan Vander Leest Angus MacKinnon

5th Ethan E M Higgs Event #111 Tune Names: Kirkwall Bay, Dornoch Highland Gathering.

6th Robert Perry Glendaruel Highlanders

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Jig (at least four parts)

1st Carter Green Minnie Hynd, The Whistling Postman

2nd Ceana Fleury Hammer on the Anvil, The Rock and the Wee Pickle Tow

3rd Adam Stoneman Atholl Highlanders

4th Christopher Murray Brest St Marc, Kesh Jig

5th Liam Twamley Atholl Highlanders

6th Stuart Walker Mauchline Jig circa 2007

Judge: Gary Potter

Grade 4

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Christopher Murray Atholl Highlanders, Bonnie Dundee

2nd Jim Calderwood Farewell to the Creeks

3rd Dylan Buller 6/8 march

Judge: Andrew Womersley

2/4 March (at least four parts)

1st Christopher Murray 79th Farewell to Gibraltar

2nd Eric Sennett Captain Norman Orr Ewing

3rd Jim Calderwood The Haughs of Cromdale

4th Gabrialle Pereira Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber

5th Steve Rogers Men of Argyll

6th Jennifer Mak Prince Charles’s Welcome to Lochaber

Judge: Keith Orr

Jig (at least four parts)

1st Christopher Murray Brest St Marc, The Kesh Jig

Judge: Gary Potter

Grade 5

2/4 March (at least four parts)

1st Jack Matthews Mairi’s Wedding, Barren Rocks of Aden

2nd Christine Brewer Captain Norman Orr Ewing

3rd Michelle Haysom Prince Charles’ Welcome to Lochaber

4th Callum Mitchell Captain Norman Orr Ewing, The Taking of Beaumont Hammel

5th Owen Wood Street Beats

6th Chris Fogarty Marie’s Wedding and The Barren Rocks of Aden

Judge: David Bowman

4/4 March (at least four parts)

1st Jack Matthews 51st Highland Division, MacPhail of Bunessan

2nd Michelle Haysom Scotland the Brave, Old Rustick Bridge

3rd Christine Brewer Jack’s Welcome Home

4th Chris Fogarty The 51st Highland Division and Macphail of Bunessan

Judge: Gary Potter

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Michelle Haysom PM Sam Scott

2nd Christine Brewer Glendaruel Highlanders

3rd Dean Wallis Lily Christie

4th Callum Mitchell Cock o’ the North

5th Chris Fogarty Dr Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering

Judge: David Bowman

Beginner Drum Pad

3/4 March (at least two parts)

1st Dean Wallis Green hills of Tyrol

2nd Madeleine Sherman Green Hills of Tyrol

3rd William McLeod Green Hills of Tyrol

Judge: Andrew Womersley

4/4 March (at least two parts)

1st William McLeod Scotland the Brave

Judge: Gary Potter

2/4 March (at least two parts)

1st Dean Wallis Teribus

2nd William McLeod Mairi’s Wedding, Barren Rocks of Aden

Judge: David Bowman

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Andrea Jackson Hugh Kennedy, Shepherd’s Crook, MacAlister’s Dirk

2nd Katherine Gekas Helen the Black of Inveran, Dorrotor Bridge and Major David Manson

3rd Christine Christiansen Hugh Kennedy; Susan MacLeod; Mrs MacPherson of Inveran

Judge: Chris Pollock

Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)

1st Andrea Jackson Nova Scotia Nightcrawler, The Gold Ring

2nd Christine Christiansen Sandy’s New Chanter; The Jig of Slurs

3rd Katherine Gekas Train Journey North, Glasgow Police Pipers

Judge: Johnny Rowe

Grade 2

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Katherine Gekas Helen the Black of Inveran, Dorrotor Bridge and Major David Manson

2nd Phoebeanca Luong Helen Black of Inveran, Dorrotor Bridge, Major David Manson

Judge: Chris Pollock

Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)

1st Katherine Gekas Train Journey North, Glasgow Police Pipers

Judge: Johnny Rowe

Grade 3

MSR (M at least four parts S & R each at least two parts)

1st Janet Bouwmeester Helen Black of Inveran, Dorritor Bridge, Maj David Manson

2nd Andrea Sill Helen Black, Dorritor Bridge, Maj David Manson

Judge: Chris Pollock

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Janet Bouwmeester Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering

Judge: Johnny Rowe

Grade 4

MSR (each tune at least two parts)

1st Helen Flood Prince Charles, McPhedrans’ Strathspey, Sound of Sleat

Judge: Chris Pollock

Grade 5

2/4 March (at least four parts)

1st Gale Walker The Conundrum

2nd Kyrianna Jorgensen A Man’s A Man For All That

3rd Violet Haysom Greenwoodside, The Drunken Piper

Judge: Johnny Rowe

4/4 March (at least four parts)

1st Violet Haysom Scotland The Brave, Old Rustick Bridge

2nd Kyrianna Jorgensen Caber Feidh

Judge: Chris Pollock

6/8 March (at least four parts)

1st Helen Flood Pipe Major Sam Scott

2nd Felicia Lelli 10 HLI Crossing the Rhine

Judge: Johnny Rowe

Bass

Advanced (Grade 1)

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st David Zimmerman Lord Alexander Kennedy, Kirstie MacCallman’s Favorite, John Morrison of Assynt House

Judge: Johnny Rowe

Intermediate (Grades 3 & 2)

MSR (each tune at least four parts)

1st Janene Hall Helen Black of Inveran

2nd Gale Walker Lord Alexander Kennedy, Bogan Lochan, John McKechnie

Judge: Chris Pollock

Novice (Grades 4 & 5)

Any March (at least two parts)

1st Nick Haysom The Men of Argyle, Greenwoodside

2nd Terry Carter Corriechoillie’s , Teribus

Judge: Johnny Rowe

Bands

Pipe Band Style Musical Ensemble

1st Kevin R. Blandford Memorial, Pipe Major William Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police, Dornie Ferry, Mackay from Skye

2nd Kern County, Herring Boat Song, Will Ye No Come Back Again, Bonnie Galloway, Bluebells of Scotland

3rd Haysom Family Band, PM Sam Scott, The Men of Argyle, Greenwoodside, The Drunken Piper, The Earl of Mansfield

4th South Park & District, Teribus, Flett From Flotta, Jack’s Welcome Home, Drunken Duncan

5th Alaska Celtic The Siege of Delhi; Captain Colin Campbell; Alick C. MacGregor

Freestyle Musical Ensemble

1st Alaska Celtic, Killicrankie; The Panda; Paddy Carey; She Moved Through the Fair; The Fiddler’s Joy; The Famous Ballymote; Kalabakan (Borneo).

2nd Kern County, Ancient Words