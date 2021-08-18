Eade, Kuldell win top overall awards in Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships
The Internet – August 18, 2021 – Brendon Eade of New Zealand and Alex Kuldell of Falls, Church, Virginia, won the Open/Professional piping and snare drumming, respectively, in the Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships, the latest event put on by BagpipeLessons.com. Several hundred contestants submitted recorded performances in myriad events, bringing the total entries through the series of online contests to more than 9,000.
There were many creative prizes, such as best video backdrop, best overall association representation, and other categories tabulated using data provided by contestants.
All results, scoresheets and performances can be found here.
We are pleased to provide readers with links to all the prize-winning performances below.
Piping
Open/Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Bobby Durning, Scarce of Fishing
2nd Scott Armstrong, The Big Spree
3rd Jack Williamson, MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart no. 1
4th Brendon Eade, The Red Speckled Bull
5th Alastair Murray, Old men of the shells no1
6th John Dew, The Earl of Ross’s March
Judge: Brian Donaldson
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st John Dew, Climbing Schiehallion, Cameronian Rant, Duncan Lamont
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, The Rosshire Volunteers, Inveraray Castle, John MacKechnie’s Big Reel
3rd Joshua Hogg, Miss Elspeth Campbell, Lady Loudon, The Rejected Suitor
4th Brendon Eade, John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage, Blair Drummond, Willie Murray’s Reel
5th David Stulpner, Inveran, Inveraray Castle, Bessie MacIntyre
6th Scott Armstrong, Benderloch Bay, Shepherds Crook, Lt.-Col. DJS Murray
Judge: Greg Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)
1st Brendon Eade, Stevie’s First Bar, Chloe’s Passion
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Beverly’s Choice, The Snuff Wife
3rd John Dew, Duncan Johnstone The Lasses that Baffle Us
4th Joshua Hogg, Colin MacKay, Zeeto the Bubbleman
5th Jack Williamson, The Man from Skye, The Grand Central Jig
6th David Stulpner, John MacKenzie’s Fancy, The Curlew
Judge: Iain Speirs
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Joseph Biggs MacLeod of Raasay’s Salute
2nd Tristan Mitchell Lord Lovat’s Lament
3rd Stephen Ross The Glen is Mine P.S.
4th Tam McGirr The Lament for the Viscount of Dundee
5th Trevor DeMass Lament for Islay Flora MacLeod
6th Eddie Boland Sir James MacDonald of the Isles’ Lament
Judge: Callum Beaumont
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Joseph Biggs Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland, The Bob of Fettercairn, The Sheepwife
2nd Tam McGirr The Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band, Lady Louden, Willie Murray’s Reel
3rd Gord Wallace Glenfinnan Highland Gathering, Dornie Ferry, Sandy Cameron
4th Eddie Boland Inveran, Arniston Castle, Lt-Col D.J.S. Murray
5th Tristan Mitchell Major Manson at Clachantrushal, Maggie Cameron, Drumlithie
6th Charlie Martin Mrs. John McColl, John Roy Stewart, Thompson’s Dirk
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Jigs (two jigs each tune at least four parts)
1st Joseph Biggs The Geese in the Bog, Callum Moffat’s
2nd Trevor DeMass Old Wife at the Mill Dust, St. Ninian’s Parish Centre Ceilidh
3rd Brieuc Colleter Alan MacPherson Of Mosspark, D.W Donald
4th Gord Wallace Old Wife of the Milldust and Micheal McDonald
5th Ryan Morrison Alan MacPherson of Mosspark, Turf Lodge
6th Charlie Martin Drew James McIntosh, Over to Uist
Judge: Brendon Eade
Hornpipes (two hornpipes each tune at least four parts)
1st Joseph Biggs John MacKenzie’s Fancy, Colin Mackay
2nd Trevor DeMass Piper’s Controversy, Raigmore
3rd Charlie Martin Colorado Ladies, Sandy’s New Chanter
4th Jürgen Christiansen The Man from Skye; Crossing the Minch.
5th Brieuc Colleter Black Watch Polka, Lucy Cassidy
Judge: Gordon McCready
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Joseph Biggs Cameron MacFadyen
2nd Martha Hall Frank Thomson
3rd Brieuc Colleter Mrs. Lily Christie
4th Trevor DeMass Fairview Cottage
5th Ryan Morrison Mrs MacDougall
6th Friedrich Christiansen Dr. Ross’ 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Christopher Johnson The Battle Of Auldearn #1
2nd Craig McKenzie MacLeod’s Controversy
3rd Arnold Edwards Too Long in this Condition
4th Eala Niamh McElhinney The Massacre of Glencoe
5th Bernhard Cohnen Corrienessan’s Salute
6th Lauren McMillan Isabel MacKay
Judge: Willie McCallum
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Campbell Wilson Helen Black of Inveran, Dorritor Bridge, Major David Manson
2nd Jean-Sébastien Gamache David Ross, The Piper’s Bonnet, Thompson’s Dirk
3rd Eala Niamh McElhinney The Lochaber Gathering, The Shepherds Crook, The Cockerel in the Creel
4th Reece Doherty Major Manson’s at Clachantrusal, Maggie Cameron, The Grey Bob
5th Lauren McMillan The Balkan Hills, Mrs. Margaret MacKenzie, and The Kilt is my Delight (four part Duncan Johnson setting)
6th Christopher Johnson The Conundrum, Lady Campbell of Longsdale, Lieutenant Colonel D.J.S. Murray
Judge: David Hilder
Jigs (two jigs each tune at least four parts)
1st Campbell Wilson Inspector Donald Campbell of Ness, Alan MacPherson of Mosspark
2nd Jean-Sébastien Gamache Brae Riach, Beth Lyall
3rd Christopher Johnson The Curlew, Troy’s Wedding
4th Matthew Bouwmeester Jig of Slurs, Judge’s Dilemma
5th Arnold Edwards Donnie MacGregor, Cork Hill
6th Raúl Peinado Paddy’s Leather Breeches, The Seagull
Judge: Dani Brin Millar
Hornpipe (at least four parts)
1st Jean-Sébastien Gamache P-M George Allan
2nd Campbell Wilson Train Journey North
3rd Christopher Johnson Collin Mackay
4th Mary Thrasher The Man from Skye
5th Ron J. Graham Duncan Johnstone
6th Raúl Peinado P-M George Allan
Judge: Sean McKeown
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Imogen Akers Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering
2nd Christopher Johnson Dovecote Park
3rd Campbell Wilson Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering
4th Jean-Sébastien Gamache Ballochyle
5th Michael Jeanrenaud Pipe Tutor Gary Davies
6th Ron J. Graham Major John MacLellan
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Lee McLeod Lament for Mary McLeod
2nd Ray Cai Clan Cambell’s Gathering
3rd Ray Morrison Duncan MacRae of Kintail’s Lament
4th Kathryn McEwan The Little Spree
5th David Brown MacIntosh’s Banner
6th Kevin Carothers The Piper’s Warning To His Master
Judge: Peter McCalister
MSR (each tune at least four parts) A
1st Fin Parsons Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban, The Caledonian Canal, Alick C. MacGregor
2nd Ray Cai Alan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland, Highland Harry, Captain Lachlan MacPhail
3rd Sarah Keir Craig-n-darroch, John Roy Stewart, Alick C. MacGregor
4th Diego Barquet Carradale Bay, Susan MacLeod, The Blackberry Bush
5th Sam Wiley Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France
6th Nicholas Mathis Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban, The Shepherd’s Crook, Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran
Judge: Gordon McCready
MSR (each tune at least four parts) B
1st Noah Mittwer Mrs. John MacColl, Caledonian Canal, Colonel Macleod
2nd Kevin Carothers Major Manson At Clachantrushal, Shepherd’s Crook, Captain Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree
3rd Stevie Hyde John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage, Kristie McCallman’s Favorite, The Blackberry Bush
4th Chris Bouwmeester Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber, Caledonian Canal, Jock Wilson’s Ball
5th Lee McLeod Colin Thompson, Highland Harry, Sound of Sleet
6th Kael Haysom Helen Black of Inveran, Dorrator Bridge, Major David Manson
Judge: Nick Hudson
Jig (at least four parts)
1st Stevie Hyde Donnie MacGregor
2nd Ray Cai Glasgow City Police Pipers
3rd Edon Abbot Troy’s Wedding
4th Diego Barquet Paddy’s Leather Breeches
5th Reece Doherty Allan MaPherson of Moss Park
6th Kevin Carothers Cutting Bracken
Judge: John Dew
Hornpipe (at least four parts)
1st Matthew Fleek Unknown
2nd Ray Cai Rhonda Blair
3rd Kevin Carothers Crossing the Minch
4th Eric Sparklin The Man from Skye
5th Nicholas Mathis Ceilidh Lines
6th Chris Bouwmeester Rusty the Salmon
Judge: Stuart Easton
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Stevie Hyde Bruce Gandy’s Farewell to the Iron Horse
2nd Matthew Fleek P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis
3rd Chris Bouwmeester Lily Christie
4th Kevin Carothers P-M Donald McLean of Lewis
5th Ken Maclean P-M Donald Maclean of Lewis
6th Lee McLeod Donald McLean of Lewis
Judge: James MacHattie
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (ground and next variation) A
1st Aiken Madan The Little Spree
2nd Emily Pentz The Little Spree
3rd Heather Dunn Clan Campbell’s Gathering
4th Sophie Stringer Glengarry’s Lament
5th Denmark Hodges Company’s Lament
6th Ray Morrison Duncan MacRae of Kintail’s Lament
Judge: Andrew Donlon
Piobaireachd (ground and next variation) B
1st Abby Long The Glen is Mine
2nd Jodie Warren Glengarry’s Lament
3rd Sheila Stewart Cabar Feidh Gu Brath
4th Bill Stuart Black Donald’s March
5th Poppy Middleton Glengarry’s Lament
6th Lou Lanaro The Desperate Battle
Judge: Ann Gray
2/4 March (at least four parts) A
1st Alec Macdonald Duncan MacColl
2nd Emily Pentz Mrs McDonald of Dunach
3rd Poppy Middleton The 1st Battalion Scots Guards Farewell to Southampton
4th Denmark Hodges Prince Charles’s Welcome to Lochaber
5th Camille Layt Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban
6th James Gendron Prince Charles welcome to Lochaber
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
2/4 March (at least four parts) B
1st Ian MacPhail Donald Maclean’s Farewell To Oban
3rd Jodie Warren Muir of Ord
4th Chris Zaleski Captain Norman Orr-Ewing
5th Sheila Stewart Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban
6th Amanda Brennan King George the V’s Army
Judge: Sean McKeown
Strathspey & Reel (each tune at least four parts OR a two parted tune played twice)
1st Abby Long Monymusk, Malcolm Johnston
2nd Aiken Madan The Doune of Invernochty, Arnish Light
3rd Alec Macdonald Maggie Cameron, The Sound Of Sleat
4th Ian MacPhail Captain Colin Campbell, The sound of Sleat
5th Emily Pentz The Caledonian Society of London, Alex Cameron Champion Piper
6th Kyke wallis Maggie Cameron, Lexie McCaskill
Judge: Keith Paton
Jig (at least four parts)
1st Emily Pentz The Judge’s Dilemma
2nd Craig Mitchell The Seagull
3rd Alec Macdonald Donnella Beaton
4th Bill Stuart Corkhill
5th Poppy Middleton The Pony Gallop
6th Sophie Stringer Pipe Major John MacDonald’s Exercise
Judge: Matthew Welch
6/8 March (at least four parts) A
1st Kyke wallis Duncan McGillivray, Chief Steward
2nd Glen Jorgensen P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis
3rd Abby Long Dornoch Highland Gathering
4th Heather Dunn Angus MacKinnon
5th Sheila Stewart John D. Burgess
6th Lillian Prince Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald
Judge: Alastair Dunn
6/8 March (at least four parts) B
1st Emily Pentz Mrs. Lily Christie
2nd Poppy Middleton John D. Burges
3rd Sean Stewart PM Donald Maclean of Lewis
4th Sophie Stringer Mrs. Lily Christie
5th Aiken Madan Bengullion
6th Anders Udsen P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis
Judge: Iain Speirs
Grade 5
Piobaireachd (ground only)
1st Sue Kennedy Old Men of the Shells
2nd Jeremy Suggett Glengarry’s Lament
3rd Travis Robbins Lament for the Old Sword
4th Ivan Agarkov Company’s Lament
5th Nancy Guss The Company’s Lament
6th Alan Sutherland The Company’s Lament
Judge: Nick Hudson
2/4 March (at least four parts or two different two parted tunes)
1st Heather Nicasio Captain Norman Orr-Ewing
2nd Dylan McMaster Captain Norman Orr-Ewing
3rd Stephanie Scott Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber
4th Craig Sherman The 79th Farewell to Gibraltar
5th Lisa Martin The Taking of Beaumont Hamel
6th Parker Brooke Donald Maclean’s Farewell to Oban
Judge: Brendon Eade
6/8 March (at least two parts)
1st Heather Nicasio The Steamboat
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth Miss Lily Christie
3rd Brian Creel Pibroch Of Donald Dhu
4th Stephanie Scott P-M Donald MacLean of Lewis
5th Violet Haysom Hot Punch
6th Dylan McMaster Farewell to the Creeks
Judge: Dani Brin Millar
Jig (at least two parts)
1st Adi Moss-Sheth Tripping Up The Stairs
2nd Stephanie Scott St. Ninian’s Parish Centre Ceilidh
3rd Lisa Martin Paddy’s Leather Breeches
4th Dylan McMaster Paddy’s Leather Breeches
5th Matthew Owen-Hunt The Last Tango in Harris
6th Heather Nicasio The Banjo Breakdown
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Slow Air (at least two parts) A
1st Sean Stewart Alexander MacDonald of Heisker’s Farewell to the Monach Light
2nd James Morris Going home to kintail
3rd Heather Nicasio The Dark Isle
4th Jan Roberts Morag Duncan
5th Oscar Arnold The mist Covered mountains
6th Matthew Owen-Hunt Going Home
Judge: David Hilder
Slow Air (at least two parts) B
1st Adi Moss-Sheth My Home
2nd Travis Robbins The Massacre of Glencoe
3rd Jeremy Suggett Carles Wi the Breeks
4th Kate Gordon Hector the Hero
5th Brian Creel Highland Cathedral
6th James Randell The Skye Boat Song
Judge: Willie McCallum
Beginner Piping (practice chanter)
Slow Air (at least two parts)
1st Glen Fletcher Scots Wha Hea
2nd Arla DeField The Skye Boat Song
3rd Joshua Loving Amazing Grace
4th William Cavanough Skye Boat Song
5th Rita Haddad Heather Island
6th Storm Masters The Mist Covered Mountains
Judge: John Dew
3/4 or 4/4 March (two or four parts)
1st Rita Haddad Eliza
2nd Callum Fisher Castle Dangerous, Shoals of Herring
3rd Arla DeField My Land
4th Raymond Haddad Scots Wha Hae
5th Rhonda Impey The Badge of Scotland
6th Glen Fletcher Farewell to Nigg
Judge: Terry Lee
2/4 March (at least four parts or two different two parted tunes)
1st Rita Haddad Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber
2nd Storm Masters Marie’s Wedding
3rd Arla DeField The Alaskan Scottish at Eagle River
4th William Cavanough Captain Norman Orr Ewing
5th David Blewitt Terribus and Muir of Ord
6th Faith Kats Captain Norman Orr-Ewing
Judge: Stuart Easton
6/8 March (at least two parts)
1st Arla DeField Angus MacKinnon
Judge: Keith Paton
Piobaireachd (Ground Only)
1st Rita Haddad Glengarry’s Lament
Judge: Andrew Donlon
Any Grade Piping
Medley (4-6 minutes)
1st Brieuc Colleter Laridé Gavotte (breton dance trad.), Beaver Street Studio, Tradionnal Strathspey, Laird of Drumblair (James Scott Skinner), Devil The Kitchen (W. Ross), O’Reilly’s Greyhound (n°712 O’Neil’s book), Fransou Menez (arr air. Brieuc Colleter), The Contradiction (arr. jig version : Brieuc Colleter)
2nd David Brown The Powerhouse, hornpipe (J. McCarthy); Molly Connell, strathspey (J. Wark); Walter Sammon’s Grandmother, reel (arr. J. Walsh); The Ass in the Graveyard, waltz (T. Tully); The Hag at the Churn, jig (arr. T. Tully); Churnin’ On, jig (D. Clyde); The Sting in the Tail, reel (R. Mathieson)
Judge: Matthew Welch
P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March
Ages 12 years or younger
1st Abby Long Dr E.G. MacKinnon
2nd Callum Ross Craigendarroch
Judge: Brian Donaldson
Ages 13 to 14 years
1st Craig Mitchell Mrs MacDonald of Dunach
2nd Euan McCartan Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban
3rd Lewis Stewart Craig-n-darroch
Judge: Iain Speirs
Ages 15 to 17 years
1st Eala Niamh McElhinney Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachantrushal
2nd Ian MacPhail Donald Maclean’s Farewell To Oban
3rd Reece Doherty Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachantrusal
4th Jean-Sébastien Gamache David Ross
5th Paige Miller King George V’s Army
Judge: Ann Gray
Age 18 to 20 years
1st Nicholas Mathis Alasdair Gillies
2nd Kael Haysom Helen Black of Inveran
3rd Jack Lang Arthur Bignold
4th Friedrich Christiansen The Highland Wedding
5th Jürgen Christiansen Hugh Kennedy
Judge: Callum Beaumont
21 and older
1st Joseph Biggs Parker’s Welcome to Perthshire
2nd Tristan Mitchell Major Mansons Farewell to Clachantrushal
3rd Christopher Johnson The Conundrum
4th Charlie Martin Donald McClellan of Rothesay
5th Mary Thrasher Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque
6th Vincent Guinnane The Duke of Roxeburghe’s Farewell to The Blackmount Forest
Judge: Greg Wilson
Drumming
Snare
Open/Professional
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Harvey Dawson Sinclair Scott, The Ewe wi’ the Crooked Horn, John Morrission of Assynt House
2nd Alex Kuldell Donald MacLellan of Rothesay, Cameronian Rant, Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
3rd Adam McCollum Donald MacLellan of Rothesay, Dora MacLeod, Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
4th Colin Humphrey Lord Alexander Kennedy, Maggie Cameron, and Lachlan McPhail
5th William Laird Donald Cameron. Maggie Cameron. Lachlan Macphail
Judge: Keith Orr
Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)
1st Alex Kuldell Tam Bain’s Lum, Donella Beaton
2nd Adam McCollum The Three Devils, Callum Moffat’s
3rd Harvey Dawson Helen of Dunoon, The Fiddler’s Rally
Judge: David Bowman
Grade 1
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Gary Doherty Hugh Kennedy, Dora MacLeod, Loch Carron
2nd Hollie Chalmers Links of Forth, Maggie Cameron, John McKegney
3rd Connor S J Higgs Event #116 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid
Judge: David Bowman
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Hollie Chalmers 98 and counting
2nd Connor S J Higgs Event #117 Tune Names: Bill Boyle
Judge: Andrew Womersley
Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)
1st Hollie Chalmers Rhonda Blair, Old Wife of the Mill Dust
2nd Connor S J Higgs Sandpiper, Last Tango in Harris
Judge: Gary Potter
Grade 2
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Hollie Chalmers Links of Forth, Maggie Cameron, John McKegney
2nd Aditya J. Vasudevan March-The Ross-Shire Volunteers; Strathspey- Dora MacLeod; Reel- The Smith of Chilliechasse
3rd Connor S J Higgs Event #113 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid
4th Hugh MacCallum Pipe Major Jim Christie of Wick, Caberfeidh, Alick C. MacGregor
5th Ethan E M Higgs Event #113 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid
Judge: Andrew Womersley
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Hollie Chalmers 98 and counting
2nd Connor S J Higgs Event #114 Tune Names: Bill Boyle
3rd Aditya J. Vasudevan 6/8 March – The Braemar Gathering
4th Ethan E M Higgs Event #114 Tune Names: Kirkwall Bay, Dornoch Highland Gathering.
5th Hugh MacCallum Tug Argan Gap
Judge: Gary Potter
Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)
1st Hollie Chalmers Rhonda Blair, Old Wife of the Mill Dust
2nd Aditya J. Vasudevan Hornpipe – Touching Cloth Jig – Bronni’s Blue Brozzi
3rd Connor S J Higgs Event #115 Tune Names: Sandpiper, Last tango in Harris
5th Hugh MacCallum The Mason’s Apron and The Thief of Lochaber
6th Ethan E M Higgs Event #115 Tune Names: Coppermill, The Booner Jig, Jim Ward’s Jig
Judge: Keith Orr
Grade 3
MSR (M at least four parts S & R each at least two parts)
1st Jacob (Jake) Markus The Conundrum, the Doune of Invernochty, Arnish Light
2nd Ceana Fleury The Young MacGregor, O’er the Bows to Ballindalloch/Louden’s Bonnie Woods and Braes, Willie Murray’s Reel
3rd Ethan E M Higgs Event #110 Tune Names: John McColls March to Kilbowie Cottage, Maggie Cameron, Brown Haired Maid
4th Vivienca Luong Helen Black of Inveran, Dorritor Bridge, Maj David Manson
5th Carter Green The Young MacGregor, Maggie Cameron, Willie Murray’s Reel
6th Robert Perry Clan McColl, The Ewe with the Broken Horn, Caber Feidh
Judge: David Bowman
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Carter Green Jean Mauchline
2nd Ceana Fleury Hot Punch, The Rock and the Wee Pickle Tow
3rd Jacob (Jake) Markus Muckin’ a Georgie’s Byre, Bonnie Dundee
4th Nathan Vander Leest Angus MacKinnon
5th Ethan E M Higgs Event #111 Tune Names: Kirkwall Bay, Dornoch Highland Gathering.
6th Robert Perry Glendaruel Highlanders
Judge: Andrew Womersley
Jig (at least four parts)
1st Carter Green Minnie Hynd, The Whistling Postman
2nd Ceana Fleury Hammer on the Anvil, The Rock and the Wee Pickle Tow
3rd Adam Stoneman Atholl Highlanders
4th Christopher Murray Brest St Marc, Kesh Jig
5th Liam Twamley Atholl Highlanders
6th Stuart Walker Mauchline Jig circa 2007
Judge: Gary Potter
Grade 4
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Christopher Murray Atholl Highlanders, Bonnie Dundee
2nd Jim Calderwood Farewell to the Creeks
3rd Dylan Buller 6/8 march
Judge: Andrew Womersley
2/4 March (at least four parts)
1st Christopher Murray 79th Farewell to Gibraltar
2nd Eric Sennett Captain Norman Orr Ewing
3rd Jim Calderwood The Haughs of Cromdale
4th Gabrialle Pereira Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber
5th Steve Rogers Men of Argyll
6th Jennifer Mak Prince Charles’s Welcome to Lochaber
Judge: Keith Orr
Jig (at least four parts)
1st Christopher Murray Brest St Marc, The Kesh Jig
Judge: Gary Potter
Grade 5
2/4 March (at least four parts)
1st Jack Matthews Mairi’s Wedding, Barren Rocks of Aden
2nd Christine Brewer Captain Norman Orr Ewing
3rd Michelle Haysom Prince Charles’ Welcome to Lochaber
4th Callum Mitchell Captain Norman Orr Ewing, The Taking of Beaumont Hammel
5th Owen Wood Street Beats
6th Chris Fogarty Marie’s Wedding and The Barren Rocks of Aden
Judge: David Bowman
4/4 March (at least four parts)
1st Jack Matthews 51st Highland Division, MacPhail of Bunessan
2nd Michelle Haysom Scotland the Brave, Old Rustick Bridge
3rd Christine Brewer Jack’s Welcome Home
4th Chris Fogarty The 51st Highland Division and Macphail of Bunessan
Judge: Gary Potter
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Michelle Haysom PM Sam Scott
2nd Christine Brewer Glendaruel Highlanders
3rd Dean Wallis Lily Christie
4th Callum Mitchell Cock o’ the North
5th Chris Fogarty Dr Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering
Judge: David Bowman
Beginner Drum Pad
3/4 March (at least two parts)
1st Dean Wallis Green hills of Tyrol
2nd Madeleine Sherman Green Hills of Tyrol
3rd William McLeod Green Hills of Tyrol
Judge: Andrew Womersley
4/4 March (at least two parts)
1st William McLeod Scotland the Brave
Judge: Gary Potter
2/4 March (at least two parts)
1st Dean Wallis Teribus
2nd William McLeod Mairi’s Wedding, Barren Rocks of Aden
Judge: David Bowman
Tenor
Grade 1
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Andrea Jackson Hugh Kennedy, Shepherd’s Crook, MacAlister’s Dirk
2nd Katherine Gekas Helen the Black of Inveran, Dorrotor Bridge and Major David Manson
3rd Christine Christiansen Hugh Kennedy; Susan MacLeod; Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
Judge: Chris Pollock
Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)
1st Andrea Jackson Nova Scotia Nightcrawler, The Gold Ring
2nd Christine Christiansen Sandy’s New Chanter; The Jig of Slurs
3rd Katherine Gekas Train Journey North, Glasgow Police Pipers
Judge: Johnny Rowe
Grade 2
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Katherine Gekas Helen the Black of Inveran, Dorrotor Bridge and Major David Manson
2nd Phoebeanca Luong Helen Black of Inveran, Dorrotor Bridge, Major David Manson
Judge: Chris Pollock
Hornpipe & Jig (each tune at least four parts)
1st Katherine Gekas Train Journey North, Glasgow Police Pipers
Judge: Johnny Rowe
Grade 3
MSR (M at least four parts S & R each at least two parts)
1st Janet Bouwmeester Helen Black of Inveran, Dorritor Bridge, Maj David Manson
2nd Andrea Sill Helen Black, Dorritor Bridge, Maj David Manson
Judge: Chris Pollock
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Janet Bouwmeester Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering
Judge: Johnny Rowe
Grade 4
MSR (each tune at least two parts)
1st Helen Flood Prince Charles, McPhedrans’ Strathspey, Sound of Sleat
Judge: Chris Pollock
Grade 5
2/4 March (at least four parts)
1st Gale Walker The Conundrum
2nd Kyrianna Jorgensen A Man’s A Man For All That
3rd Violet Haysom Greenwoodside, The Drunken Piper
Judge: Johnny Rowe
4/4 March (at least four parts)
1st Violet Haysom Scotland The Brave, Old Rustick Bridge
2nd Kyrianna Jorgensen Caber Feidh
Judge: Chris Pollock
6/8 March (at least four parts)
1st Helen Flood Pipe Major Sam Scott
2nd Felicia Lelli 10 HLI Crossing the Rhine
Judge: Johnny Rowe
Bass
Advanced (Grade 1)
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st David Zimmerman Lord Alexander Kennedy, Kirstie MacCallman’s Favorite, John Morrison of Assynt House
Judge: Johnny Rowe
Intermediate (Grades 3 & 2)
MSR (each tune at least four parts)
1st Janene Hall Helen Black of Inveran
2nd Gale Walker Lord Alexander Kennedy, Bogan Lochan, John McKechnie
Judge: Chris Pollock
Novice (Grades 4 & 5)
Any March (at least two parts)
1st Nick Haysom The Men of Argyle, Greenwoodside
2nd Terry Carter Corriechoillie’s , Teribus
Judge: Johnny Rowe
Bands
Pipe Band Style Musical Ensemble
1st Kevin R. Blandford Memorial, Pipe Major William Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police, Dornie Ferry, Mackay from Skye
2nd Kern County, Herring Boat Song, Will Ye No Come Back Again, Bonnie Galloway, Bluebells of Scotland
3rd Haysom Family Band, PM Sam Scott, The Men of Argyle, Greenwoodside, The Drunken Piper, The Earl of Mansfield
4th South Park & District, Teribus, Flett From Flotta, Jack’s Welcome Home, Drunken Duncan
5th Alaska Celtic The Siege of Delhi; Captain Colin Campbell; Alick C. MacGregor
Freestyle Musical Ensemble
1st Alaska Celtic, Killicrankie; The Panda; Paddy Carey; She Moved Through the Fair; The Fiddler’s Joy; The Famous Ballymote; Kalabakan (Borneo).
2nd Kern County, Ancient Words