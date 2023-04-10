Eades ease into Easter with big success at Hastings
Hastings, New Zealand – April 8, 2023 – The annual Hastings Easter Highland Games held the Comunn Na Piobaireachd Clasp, Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze solo piping competitions in which Brendon Eade won both the Clasp and the overall across the A-Grade events.
Jono Quay of Melbourne won the Gold Medal piobaireachd, with fellow Australians taking the next two places, while Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, took the Premier MMSSRR and Seumas Eade won the aggregate in the B-Grade events.
Gold Clasp
1st Brendon Eade, “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament”
2nd Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand
3rd William Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
4th George Mason
Judges: Iain Hines, Malcolm McRae
Gold Medal
1st Jono Quay, Melbourne
2nd Joshua Chandler, Melbourne
3rd Adam Cameron-Taylor, Sydney
4th Seumas Eade
Judges: George Mason, Malcolm McRae
Silver Medal
1st Matthew Cresswell, Dunedin, New Zealand
2nd Alex Nielsen
3rd Hamish Dick
4th Nicholas Weston
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Malcolm McRae
Bronze Medal Piobaireachd
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Liam Reade
3rd Sam Foote
4th Ralph Hunter
Judges: George Mason, Malcolm McRae
Premier Double MSR
1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand
2nd William Rowe
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Brendon Eade
Judges: Richard Hawke,Iain Hines, Marion Horsburgh
Open
March
1st Finlay Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
2nd William Rowe
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Piers Dover
Judges: Stuart Easton, Richard Hawke
Strathspey & Reel
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Finlay Cameron
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Adam Waghorn
Judges: Stuart Easton, Richard Hawke
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Callum Carn
4th Scott Armstrong
Judges: Stuart Easton, Richard Hawke
B-Grade
March
1st Morgan Tabuteau
2nd Nicola Pivac
3rd Lucas Paterson
Judge: Liam Kernaghan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Seumas Eade
2nd Lucas Paterson
3rd Morgan Tabuteau
Judge: Liam Kernaghan
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Mackenzie Loudon
2nd Seumas Eade
3rd Alex Nielsen
Judge: Liam Kernaghan
Under 21
New Zealand Championship Piobaireachd
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Alex Nielsen
3rd Seumas Eade
4th Mackenzie Loudon
Judges: George Mason, Malcolm McRae
Strathspey & Reel
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Alex Nielsen
3rd Matthew Cresswell
4th Rupert Nielsen
Judge: Liam Kernaghan
