Eades ease into Easter with big success at Hastings

Hastings, New Zealand – April 8, 2023 – The annual Hastings Easter Highland Games held the Comunn Na Piobaireachd Clasp, Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze solo piping competitions in which Brendon Eade won both the Clasp and the overall across the A-Grade events.

Jono Quay of Melbourne won the Gold Medal piobaireachd, with fellow Australians taking the next two places, while Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, took the Premier MMSSRR and Seumas Eade won the aggregate in the B-Grade events.

Gold Clasp

1st Brendon Eade, “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament”

2nd Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

3rd William Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

4th George Mason

Judges: Iain Hines, Malcolm McRae

Gold Medal

1st Jono Quay, Melbourne

2nd Joshua Chandler, Melbourne

3rd Adam Cameron-Taylor, Sydney

4th Seumas Eade

Judges: George Mason, Malcolm McRae

Silver Medal

1st Matthew Cresswell, Dunedin, New Zealand

2nd Alex Nielsen

3rd Hamish Dick

4th Nicholas Weston

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Malcolm McRae

Bronze Medal Piobaireachd

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Liam Reade

3rd Sam Foote

4th Ralph Hunter

Judges: George Mason, Malcolm McRae

Premier Double MSR

1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

2nd William Rowe

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Brendon Eade

Judges: Richard Hawke,Iain Hines, Marion Horsburgh

Open

March

1st Finlay Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

2nd William Rowe

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Piers Dover

Judges: Stuart Easton, Richard Hawke

Strathspey & Reel

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Finlay Cameron

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Adam Waghorn

Judges: Stuart Easton, Richard Hawke

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Callum Carn

4th Scott Armstrong

Judges: Stuart Easton, Richard Hawke

B-Grade

March

1st Morgan Tabuteau

2nd Nicola Pivac

3rd Lucas Paterson

Judge: Liam Kernaghan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Seumas Eade

2nd Lucas Paterson

3rd Morgan Tabuteau

Judge: Liam Kernaghan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Mackenzie Loudon

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Alex Nielsen

Judge: Liam Kernaghan

Under 21

New Zealand Championship Piobaireachd

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Alex Nielsen

3rd Seumas Eade

4th Mackenzie Loudon

Judges: George Mason, Malcolm McRae

Strathspey & Reel

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Alex Nielsen

3rd Matthew Cresswell

4th Rupert Nielsen

Judge: Liam Kernaghan