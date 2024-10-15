The BCPA Youth Committee: new ideas from the new generation

We learned of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s new Youth Committee when we spoke with BCPA Vice-President David Hilder in May 2024. So, we wanted to investigate the initiative further by speaking with a few of the committee’s young members.

The chair of the Youth Committee is Aiden Fowler of Langley, British Columbia. At age 22, he is the youngest member of the BCPA’s board of directors in the association’s long history. He started piping in 2012 with former Grade 1 pipe major Hal Senyk and the White Spot Pipe Band. He’s currently a member of Grade 3 Cascadia and competes in Grade 1 amateur solo piping.

Grace Barnes of Trail, British Columbia, began playing with the Trail Pipe Band only five years ago. She is now a member of Robert Malcolm Memorial and was recently promoted to amateur Grade 1 status by the BCPA.

Jack Martin is from Pender Island, British Columbia. He started piping at age 10 with teacher Alastair Lee and later Zephan Knichel. He has been a member of the Northwest Junior Pipe Band, Haileybury, and Robert Malcolm Memorial and is now a Grade 2 North Stratton member.

The BCPA’s Youth Committee is in its first year, and it has already brought together pipers and drummers to build camaraderie, support, and good fun beyond the routine and drama of competitions.

We gathered Aiden Fowler, Grace Barnes, and Jack Martin for an exclusive pipes | drums interview about the initiative.

