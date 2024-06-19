Features
June 19, 2024

Association Leadership Spotlight: David Hilder, British Columbia Pipers Association VP & Music Board Chair – Part 2

We continue with the second of our two-part interview with David Hilder, vice-president and Music Committee chair with the Britsh Columbia Pipers’ Association.

In Part 1, Hilder discusses some of the BCPA’s more recent work and highlights achievements. In Part 2, he discusses how associations can work better, the importance of leaders with in-depth performance experience, and a few more accomplishments the organization is working on.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more interviews in our ongoing Association Leadership Spotlight series.

 

Subscribers

