May 10, 2025

Ganaan adds drum pads series to growing line of products

Ganaan Highland Manufacturing of British Columbia has added the 20 Series Drum of Pads to its growing line of piping and drumming products, which range from pipe chanters to various smaller accessories for pipers and drummers.

According to the company, the three new pads for snare drummers are manufactured using “a premium platinum cure silicone” and come in three sizes (4.5″ / 114mm; 6″ / 152mm; and 8″ / 203mm), starting at CAD$21.95.

Ganaan says they developed the silicone rubber material to provide “exceptional tear resistance, long-term elasticity, and a natural rebound that’s easy on the wrists and responsive under the stick,” and resists slipping or “creep” over prolonged practice sessions.

Ganaan Highland Manufacturing 20 Series Drum Pads

The company offers custom colours by special order and “bold branding, matching section gear, or just something personal.”

Ganaan Manufacturing was started in 2017 by Garth Newlands and his son, Austin. Both Newlands are pipers, and Austin has been a member of the Robert Malcolm Memorial since 2012. Garth Newlands is a mechanical engineer by trade.

Are you a company with new piping or drumming products, or perhaps an individual with a new innovation? We always welcome your news, so send as the details!

 

