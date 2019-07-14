Published: July 14, 2019

Eade on top of Everest, Brown at Wellington

Wellington, New Zealand – July 13, 2019 – Brendon Eade of Hamilton, New Zealand, was the winner of the 67th annual Brown Cup and Everest Piobaireachd Solo Piping Competitions, this year held at Scots College, after a few years at the New Zealand Police College. Twelve top-flight pipers participated. The event was impacted somewhat by the date conflicting with the inaugural Australia Gold Medal held in Melbourne.

The contest is put on by the Wellington Pipers Club.

Richard Hawke, judge; Malcom Galloway, president of the Wellington Pipers Club; Brown Cup & Everest Piobiareachd winner Brendon Eade; and Iain Robertson, judge at the 67th annual competition.

Everest Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Scarce of Fishing”
4th George Mason, Wellington, “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”
Judges: Richard Hawke, Iain Robertson

Brown Cup (MSRHPJ)
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Scott Armstrong
4th Liam Kernaghan, Wellington
Judges: Richard Hawke, Iain Robertson

 

Related articles

Easton continues winning ways with wins in Wellington
June 12, 2018

 

Wilson, Easton conquer Everest, Brown
June 19, 2017

 

Brendon Eade wins both at Palmy North
May 22, 2017

 

 

See also
Editorial: It’s time to share scoresheets
Published on July 17, 2019
MacDougall bullish at Inveraray
Published on July 16, 2019
See All Articles

Registration

Forgotten Password?