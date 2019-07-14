Eade on top of Everest, Brown at Wellington

Wellington, New Zealand – July 13, 2019 – Brendon Eade of Hamilton, New Zealand, was the winner of the 67th annual Brown Cup and Everest Piobaireachd Solo Piping Competitions, this year held at Scots College, after a few years at the New Zealand Police College. Twelve top-flight pipers participated. The event was impacted somewhat by the date conflicting with the inaugural Australia Gold Medal held in Melbourne.

The contest is put on by the Wellington Pipers Club.

Everest Piobaireachd

1st Brendon Eade, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Scarce of Fishing”

4th George Mason, Wellington, “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”

Judges: Richard Hawke, Iain Robertson

Brown Cup (MSRHPJ)

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Scott Armstrong

4th Liam Kernaghan, Wellington

Judges: Richard Hawke, Iain Robertson

Related articles

Easton continues winning ways with wins in Wellington

June 12, 2018

Wilson, Easton conquer Everest, Brown

June 19, 2017

Brendon Eade wins both at Palmy North

May 22, 2017