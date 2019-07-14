Eade on top of Everest, Brown at Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand – July 13, 2019 – Brendon Eade of Hamilton, New Zealand, was the winner of the 67th annual Brown Cup and Everest Piobaireachd Solo Piping Competitions, this year held at Scots College, after a few years at the New Zealand Police College. Twelve top-flight pipers participated. The event was impacted somewhat by the date conflicting with the inaugural Australia Gold Medal held in Melbourne.
The contest is put on by the Wellington Pipers Club.
Everest Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Scarce of Fishing”
4th George Mason, Wellington, “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”
Judges: Richard Hawke, Iain Robertson
Brown Cup (MSRHPJ)
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Scott Armstrong
4th Liam Kernaghan, Wellington
Judges: Richard Hawke, Iain Robertson
