Wilson, Easton conquer Everest, Brown

Published: June 19, 2017
Greg Wilson.

Wellington, New Zealand – June 17, 2017 – The Wellington Pipers Club held its 65th annual Brown Cup and Everest Piobaireachd competition at the Royal New Zealand Police College, where Greg Wilson and Stewart Easton took the firsts.

Everest Piobaireachd (13 competed)
1st Greg Wilson, Christchurch, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
2nd Stewart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Hail to My Country”
3rd George Mason, Wellington, New Zealand, “Lament for the Children”
4th Iain Robertson, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
Judges: Alistair Hanning, John Hanning

Stewart Easton.

Brown Cup (own choice MSRHP&J, 15 competed)
1st Stewart Easton
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Iain Robertson
4th Neil Marriot, Wellington, New Zealand
Judges: Emmett Conway, Stewart McKenzie

