Wilson, Easton conquer Everest, Brown

Wellington, New Zealand – June 17, 2017 – The Wellington Pipers Club held its 65th annual Brown Cup and Everest Piobaireachd competition at the Royal New Zealand Police College, where Greg Wilson and Stewart Easton took the firsts.

Everest Piobaireachd (13 competed)

1st Greg Wilson, Christchurch, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

2nd Stewart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Hail to My Country”

3rd George Mason, Wellington, New Zealand, “Lament for the Children”

4th Iain Robertson, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

Judges: Alistair Hanning, John Hanning

Brown Cup (own choice MSRHP&J, 15 competed)

1st Stewart Easton

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Iain Robertson

4th Neil Marriot, Wellington, New Zealand

Judges: Emmett Conway, Stewart McKenzie

