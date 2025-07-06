Ian K. MacDonald continues Ontario success at Kincardine
Kincardine, Ontario – July 5, 2025 – Ian K. MacDonald enjoyed three firsts in the four Professional solo piping events at the 2025 Kincardine Scottish Festival & Highland Games in warm weather at Victoria Park in sight of Lake Huron.
The Guelph Pipe Band won the three-band Grade 2 competition, the top-level contest. The only Grade 1 entry, the 78th Fraser Highlanders, performed a medley for comments and prize money. A drummer, Dan Bist, judged ensemble, an infrequent occurrence in Ontario.
The normally popular competition attracted a smaller band entry, with 11 contestants over the five grades.
Bands
Grade 1 (Medley, one performed)
78th Fraser Highlanders
Commenters: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Chris Bell (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)
Grade 2 (MSR, three competed)
1st Guelph (1,2,2,2)
2nd Great Lakes (3,3,1,1)
3rd Toronto Police (2,1,3,3)
Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Chris Bell (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)
Grade 3 (Medley, two competed)
1st Guelph (Gr3) (1,2,1,1)
2nd Durham Regional Police (2,1,2,2)
Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Chris Bell (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)
Grade 4 (Mini-MSR, two competed)
1st Paris-Port Dover (1,2,1,1)
2nd Cabar Feidh (2,1,2,2)
Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Joe Kiah (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)
Grade 5 (March Medley, three competed)
1st London Fire Fighters (1,2,1,2)
2nd Durham Regional Police (Gr5) (2,3,2,1)
3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (3,1,3,3)
Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Joe Kiah (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Jacob Dicker
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Alastair Murray
4th Andrew Hutton
5th Aidan Bowen
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: Bob Worrall
2/4 March
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Jacob Dicker
3rd Tyler Harris
4th Tyler Johnson
5th Aidan Bowen
6th Andrew Hutton
Judge: John Cairns
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Tyler Johnson
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Tyler Harris
5th Andrew Hutton
6th Alastair Murray
Judge: John Cairns
Jig
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Tyler Johnson
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Andrew Hutton
5th Aidan Bowen
6th Mark McClennan
Judge: Hector MacDonald
