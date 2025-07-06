Ian K. MacDonald continues Ontario success at Kincardine

Kincardine, Ontario – July 5, 2025 – Ian K. MacDonald enjoyed three firsts in the four Professional solo piping events at the 2025 Kincardine Scottish Festival & Highland Games in warm weather at Victoria Park in sight of Lake Huron.

The Guelph Pipe Band won the three-band Grade 2 competition, the top-level contest. The only Grade 1 entry, the 78th Fraser Highlanders, performed a medley for comments and prize money. A drummer, Dan Bist, judged ensemble, an infrequent occurrence in Ontario.

The normally popular competition attracted a smaller band entry, with 11 contestants over the five grades.

Bands

Grade 1 (Medley, one performed)

78th Fraser Highlanders

Commenters: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Chris Bell (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, three competed)

1st Guelph (1,2,2,2)

2nd Great Lakes (3,3,1,1)

3rd Toronto Police (2,1,3,3)

Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Chris Bell (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)

Grade 3 (Medley, two competed)

1st Guelph (Gr3) (1,2,1,1)

2nd Durham Regional Police (2,1,2,2)

Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Chris Bell (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Mini-MSR, two competed)

1st Paris-Port Dover (1,2,1,1)

2nd Cabar Feidh (2,1,2,2)

Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Joe Kiah (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley, three competed)

1st London Fire Fighters (1,2,1,2)

2nd Durham Regional Police (Gr5) (2,3,2,1)

3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (3,1,3,3)

Judges: Bob Worrall, Sean McKeown (piping); Joe Kiah (drumming); Daniel Bist (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Jacob Dicker

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Alastair Murray

4th Andrew Hutton

5th Aidan Bowen

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Tyler Harris

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Aidan Bowen

6th Andrew Hutton

Judge: John Cairns

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Tyler Harris

5th Andrew Hutton

6th Alastair Murray

Judge: John Cairns

Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Andrew Hutton

5th Aidan Bowen

6th Mark McClennan

Judge: Hector MacDonald

