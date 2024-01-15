Nine-competition 2024 Ontario season expected, including Kincardine

An outdoor competition season of nine sanctioned events is anticipated by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, including the likely return of the Kincardine Scottish Festival.

Georgetown Highland Games, Georgetown, Ontario – June 8

Cobourg Highland Games, Cobourg, Ontario – June 15

Kingsville-Essex Highland Games, Kingsville, Ontario – June 22

Embro Highland Games, Embro, Ontario – July 1

Kincardine Scottish Festival, Kincardine, Ontario – July 6

Cambridge Highland Games, Cambridge, Ontario – July 20

Glengarry Highland Games, Maxville, Ontario – August 2-3

Fergus Highland Games, Fergus, Ontario – August 10

North Lanark Highland Games, Almonte, Ontario – August 24

Kincardine is reportedly not yet 100% signed off, but all indications are that the event will occur. The popular piping, drumming and pipe band competitions close to the shore of Lake Huron in the idyllic western Ontario town were cancelled in 2023 due to substantial road construction near the site.

Last year, Kincardine considered staging a “Battle of the Bands” invitational competition to help tide over the event. The PPBSO subsequently asked its judges and members not to participate in an unsanctioned event.

In 2015, the Montreal Highland Games, traditionally sanctioned by the PPBSO, restarted after a hiatus as an unsanctioned pipe band contest that continues today.

Prize-winners from the Ontario season of competitions accrue aggregate points to determine the association’s Champion Supreme winners in all grades for solo and band competitors, culminating in a gala celebration, usually in November.

The Georgetown Highland Games will be the first outdoor competition under the watch of new PPBSO President Andrew Giles.