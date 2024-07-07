Ottawa Highlanders make it two straight in Grade 2 at Kincardine

Kincardine, Ontario – July 6, 2024 – The Ottawa Highlanders made it two straight wins in Grade 2, taking the top contested band event at the Kincardine Scottish Festival. Ian K. MacDonald was best overall in the professional solo piping, and Kyle Wardell got the aggregate in the professional solo snare drumming.

Kincardine returned to full piping and drumming competitions after a hiatus in 2023 due to road construction in the small town’s centre. A two-hour delay in starting the festival occurred due to a laundromat fire that inundated the area with smoke.

Grade 1st (medley, one performed)

78th Fraser Highlanders

Critiques: Eddie Gorman, Peter Sinclair (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 2nd (MSR, six competed)

1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,1,1)

2nd Peel Regional Police (2,2,3,2)

3rd Great Lakes Pipe Band (4,5,2,3)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (3,3,5,4)

5th Greater Midwest (6,4,4,5)

6th Toronto Police (5,6,6,6)

Bass Section: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Peter Sinclair (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Scott McIntosh

4th Murray Alastair

5th Tyler Harris

6th Tyler Johnson

Judge: John Cairns

2/4 March

1st Tyler Johnson

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Tyler Harris

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Alastair Murray

Judge: Michael Grey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Tyler Harris

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Tyler Johnson

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Tyler Johnson

4th Alastair Murray

5th Tyler Harris

6th Tyler Bridge

Judge: Lorne Cousin

Professional Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Blair Beaton

3rd Cameron McKail

4th Matthew Page

Judge: Dan Bist

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron McKail

2nd Blair Beaton

3rd Kyle Wardell

4th Matthew Page

Judge: Steve Hill