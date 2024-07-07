Ottawa Highlanders make it two straight in Grade 2 at Kincardine
Kincardine, Ontario – July 6, 2024 – The Ottawa Highlanders made it two straight wins in Grade 2, taking the top contested band event at the Kincardine Scottish Festival. Ian K. MacDonald was best overall in the professional solo piping, and Kyle Wardell got the aggregate in the professional solo snare drumming.
Kincardine returned to full piping and drumming competitions after a hiatus in 2023 due to road construction in the small town’s centre. A two-hour delay in starting the festival occurred due to a laundromat fire that inundated the area with smoke.
Grade 1st (medley, one performed)
78th Fraser Highlanders
Critiques: Eddie Gorman, Peter Sinclair (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 2nd (MSR, six competed)
1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,1,1)
2nd Peel Regional Police (2,2,3,2)
3rd Great Lakes Pipe Band (4,5,2,3)
4th St. Andrew’s College Association (3,3,5,4)
5th Greater Midwest (6,4,4,5)
6th Toronto Police (5,6,6,6)
Bass Section: Ottawa Highlanders
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Peter Sinclair (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Jacob Dicker
3rd Scott McIntosh
4th Murray Alastair
5th Tyler Harris
6th Tyler Johnson
Judge: John Cairns
2/4 March
1st Tyler Johnson
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Tyler Harris
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Alastair Murray
Judge: Michael Grey
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Tyler Bridge
3rd Tyler Harris
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Tyler Johnson
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Jig
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Jacob Dicker
3rd Tyler Johnson
4th Alastair Murray
5th Tyler Harris
6th Tyler Bridge
Judge: Lorne Cousin
Professional Solo Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Kyle Wardell
2nd Blair Beaton
3rd Cameron McKail
4th Matthew Page
Judge: Dan Bist
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron McKail
2nd Blair Beaton
3rd Kyle Wardell
4th Matthew Page
Judge: Steve Hill
