Ottawa Highlanders win Grade 2 at Port Hope, end Peel Police winning streak

Port Hope, Ontario – June 15, 2024 – The Ottawa Highlanders ended the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band’s two-year-long string of consecutive victories on the Ontario circuit by winning the four-band Grade 2 competition at the remodelled “Northumberland Highland Games” in the small town of Port Hope on the shore of Lake Ontario. The event continues from the Cobourg Highland Games.

The Grade 1 contest again saw only the 78th Fraser Highlanders as the only entrant graded as such, but the Grade 2 Toronto Police played up, since the contest called for an MSR.

In the Professional solo piping, Sean McKeown of Bowmanville, Ontario, had a near-perfect day, winning all three light music events and placing second in the piobaireachd.

Grade 1 (MSR)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,1,1,1)

2nd Toronto Police (Gr2) (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Iain Symington, Brian Williamson (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley, four competed)

1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,1,2)

2nd Peel Regional Police (2,2,2,1)

3rd Ottawa Police Service (3,3,3,3)

4th Toronto Police (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Iain Symington, Brian Williamson (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)