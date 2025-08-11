Alan Bevan: 2025 Masters Solo Piping Champion; going to the Big G in October

Glasgow – August 11, 2025 — Alan Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, won the overall trophy at the 2025 Masters Competition, the biggest solo piping contest of the 2025 Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping. Ten different prize-winners were awarded for the 10 different placings in the two events, so Bevan won the overall by winning the Piobaireachd event.

Nova Scotia’s Bruce Gandy won the MSR event.

Bevan retained the Masters title that he won in 2024. For his success, he earned one of 10 spots at the Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championship in October.

The competition is reserved for those with a Premier grading in piobaireachd or light music, so contestants vary slightly between events. Each piper submitted four tunes in every genre, and the judges chose what they would play. Competitors knew well in advance the pieces they had to perform. In the MSR, each tune was played once; contestants had four minutes to tune in the Piobaireachd and three in the MSR.

Wilson Brown served as a pithy and informative emcee throughout the day and night and operated the timer. The event was streamed live on pay-per-view, and R.G. Hardie & Co. sponsored the contest.

Piobaireachd (17 competed)

1st Alan Bevan, “Lament for Colin Roy MacKenzie”

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”

3rd Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland, “Mrs. MacLeod of Tallisker’s Salute”

4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

5th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Bruce Hitchings, Bill Wotherspoon

Also competing: Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”; Andrew Hayes, Ottawa, “The Old Men of the Shells”; Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, “In Praise of Morag”; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “Lament for the Children”; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”; Roddy Macleod, Glasgow, “The Earl of Ross’s March”; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland, “Ronald MacDonald of Morar’s Lament”; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “The Unjust Incarceration”; Craig Sutherland, Vancouver, “Nameless – Cherede Darievea”

MSR (Willie Beveridge Trophy, 21 competed)

1st Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Hugh Kennedy, BSc,” “The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “Stornaway Castle”

2nd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “Lord Alexander Kennedy,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”

3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland, “David Ross of Rosehall,” “Lady Louden,” “Broadford Bay”

4th Craig Sutherland, Vancouver, “Dugald McColl’s Farewell to France,” “Atholl Cummers,” “Sandy Cameron”

5th Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, “South Hall,” “Islay Ball,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Niall Matheson, William Morrison

Also competing: Callum Beaumont, “The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Miss Proud”; Alan Bevan, “The Duchess of Edinburgh,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Salmon Leap”; Glenn Brown, “The Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band,” “Caber Feidh,” “The Rejected Suitor”; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Lt.-Col. D.J.S. Murray”; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “The Braes of Castle Grant,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Little Cascade”; Andrew Hayes, “The Pap of Glencoe,” “Bogan Lochan,” “The Grey Bob”; Nick Hudson, “Brigadier-General Ronald Cheape of Tiroran,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Sandy Cameron”; Finlay Johnston, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “The Islay Ball,” “The Sheepwife”; Angus D. MacColl, “The Argyllshire Gathering,” “The Cameronian Rant,” “Captain Lachlan McPhail of Tiree “; Angus J. MacColl, “Mrs. John MacColl,” “Blair Drummond,” “Pretty Marion”; Ian K. MacDonald, “Inveran,” “Maggie Cameron,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”; Cameron MacDougall, South Orange, New Jersey, “John McFadyen of Melfort,” “Dora MacLeod,” “Loch Carron”; Roddy MacLeod, “Lord Alexander Kennedy,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”; Willie McCallum, “Mrs. Duncan MacFadyen,” “Duncan Lamont,” “The Man from Glengarry”; Sarah Muir, Glasgow, “MacLean of Pennycross,” “Lady McKenzie of Gairloch,” “Roddy MacDonald’s Fancy”; Iain Speirs, “Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “The Top of Craigvenow,” “Bessie McIntyre”