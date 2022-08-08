Callum Beaumont wins The Masters, earns second invite to Glenfiddich

Glasgow – August 8, 2022 – The 2022 Masters Solo Piping Comping Competitions returned to the National Piping Centre as part of the 2022 Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival, with a combined in-person and online audience and Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, was the overall champion with a first in the Piobaireachd. Because eight different players won the eight prizes, the overall was decided on Piobaireachd preference, and Beaumont thus gains his second qualification for the 2022 Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championship in October at Blair Castle, Blair Atholl, Scotland, after his overall win at the Scottish Piping Society of London’s competition last November. A second-prize winner in one of the other qualifying contests will likely get the nod for one of the eight Glenfiddich spots remaining to be filled.

Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, won the MSR. It was Beaumont’s second straight overall Masters Championship win.

Contestants were advised of the tunes that they would perform more than a week before the event. About 150 attended -in-person and around 60 watched online.

The competition is sponsored by the William Grant Foundation, supporters of many solo piping events and Piping Live!

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

2nd Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

3rd Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia, “Nameless” (Cherede Darievea)

4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for Donald Ban MacCrimmon”

Judges: Stuart Samson, John Wilson

Also competing: Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lament for King George III”; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”; Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “The Unjust Incarceration”; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “The Earl of Ross’s March”; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”; Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland, “Mary’s Praise”; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Scarce of Fishing”; Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament.”

MSR (once through)

1st Connor Sinclair, “David Ross of Rosehall,” “Arniston Castle,” “Drumlithie”

2nd Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Dr. MacPhail’s Reel”

3rd Willie McCallum, “The Stirlingshire Militia,” “Lady Louden,” “The Little Cascade”

4th Roddy MacLeod, “The Marchioness of Tullibardine,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Lt-Col DJS Murray”

Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Willie Morrison, Bob Worrall

Also competing: Callum Beaumont, “Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France,” “Bob of Fettercairn,” “The Little Cascade”; Alan Bevan, “John MacDonald of Glencoe,” “Blair Drummond,” “Pretty Marion”; Glenn Brown, “Bank’s View,” “Pipe-Major Hector MacLean,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “Bonnie Ann,” “Dora MacLeod,” “Miss Proud”; Bruce Gandy, “The Pap of Glencoe,” “Arniston Castle,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”; Finlay Johnston, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “The Islay Ball,” “The Brown Haired Maid”; Jack Lee, “John MacDonald of Glencoe,” “Atholl Cummers,” “Drum-Major John Seton”; Angus D. MacColl, “The Highland Wedding,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”; Ian K. MacDonald, “Inveran,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Neil Angus MacDonald”; Donald MacPhee, “Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Malcolm Johnstone”; Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland, “Angus Campbell’s Farewell to Stirling,” “Tulloch Gorm,” “Cecily Ross”; Iain Speirs, “The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society,” “Tulloch Gorm,” “The Grey Bob”; Craig Sutherland, “MacLean of Pennycross,” “Cabar Feidh,” “John Morrison, Assynt House.”