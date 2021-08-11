Masters goes to Beaumont for Glenfiddich spot

Glasgow – August 11, 2021 – The Masters, the only qualifying competition this year for the Glenfiddich Championships apart from last year’s Glenfiddich itself, was won by Callum Beaumont on Dollar, Scotland, by merit of winning the Piobaireachd. Apart from Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, the two events featured different prize winners. Craig Sutherland of Perth, Scotland, won the March, Strathspey & Reel, but the Piobaireachd takes precedence to determine the overall winner.

Beaumont will join 2020 Glenfiddich Champion Stuart Liddell and eight other pipers still to be determined for the Glenfiddich on October 30th in Blair Atholl, Scotland.

Normally, a number of non-UK pipers in Glasgow for the World Pipe Band Championships would be competing in the Masters, but the global pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the World’s, so the Masters entry was limited.

The Masters is run in conjunction with the Piping Live! festival and underwritten by the William Grant Foundation, which also puts on the Glenfiddich Championships.

It was the first time Beaumont has won the Masters, which was started in 2007. The event was not held in 2020 due the pandemic.

Piobaireachd (15 competed)

1st Callum Beaumont, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Scarce of Fishing”

3rd Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry”

4th Angus MacColl, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Colin MacLellan

MSR (17 competed)

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

4th Angus MacColl

Judges: Stuart Samson, John Wilson