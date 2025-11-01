Stuart Liddell is the 2025 London Champion, gains another Glenfiddich invitation
London – November 1, 2025 – On the second day of competitions, the overall Champion Piper of the 2025 solo piping competition of the Scottish Pipers Society of London was Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, who had the best aggregate over the Premier Grade events, and thus gained a repeat invitation to the 2026 Glenfiddich Championships next October, joining Bratach Gorm winner Finlay Johnston.
Liddell had already qualified for the 2026 Glenfiddich through winning the 2025 Glenfiddich.
Callum Wynd of Stirling, Scotland, was the A-Grade overall winner, and Ross Conner was the winner of the aggregate B-Grade.
Premier
Pioabireachd (22 entered; Gillies Cup, for those eligible to compete in the Bratach Gorm, the Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the Northern Meeting or the Argyllshire Gathering, graded CPA Grade A, winners of the Silver Medal and winners of the R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull at London from 2009 onward)
1st Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
3rd Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
4th Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland
5th Stuart Liddell
Judges: Tom Johnstone, Bruce Hitchings, Roddy Livingstone
MMSSRR (London Medallion, John MacFadyen Quaich)
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Alastair Henderson, Edinburgh
4th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
Judges: Richard Parkes, Jack Taylor, A. John Wilson
2/4 March (J.B. Robertson Rose Bowl)
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
Judges: Richard Parkes, Jack Taylor, A. John Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup)
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Bradley Parker, Glasgow
3rd Alastair Henderson
Judges: Derek Fraser, Peter Hunt
A-Grade
Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull)
1st Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland
4th Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
5th James McPetrie
Judges: Euan Anderson, Peter Hunt, Roger Huth
Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal)
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
3rd Jenny Hazzard
Judges: Richard Parkes, A. John Wilson
B-Grade
Piobaireachd (John Roe Plate)
1st Bradley Parker
2nd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
3rd Alex Gehrig
4th John Dew, Glasgow
5th Keith Bowes, Glasgow
Judges: Derek Fraser, Bill Wotherspoon
MSR (London Scottish Hodden Grey trophy)
1st Ross Conner
2nd Keith Bowes
3rd Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
5th Hector Munro, London
Hornppipe & Jig (Hugh MacMillan Trophy)
1st Anna Kummerlow
2nd Ross Conner
3rd Ruairidh Brown
Judges: Jack Taylor, Bill Wotherspoon
