Stuart Liddell is the 2025 London Champion, gains another Glenfiddich invitation

London – November 1, 2025 – On the second day of competitions, the overall Champion Piper of the 2025 solo piping competition of the Scottish Pipers Society of London was Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, who had the best aggregate over the Premier Grade events, and thus gained a repeat invitation to the 2026 Glenfiddich Championships next October, joining Bratach Gorm winner Finlay Johnston.

Liddell had already qualified for the 2026 Glenfiddich through winning the 2025 Glenfiddich.

Callum Wynd of Stirling, Scotland, was the A-Grade overall winner, and Ross Conner was the winner of the aggregate B-Grade.

Premier

Pioabireachd (22 entered; Gillies Cup, for those eligible to compete in the Bratach Gorm, the Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the Northern Meeting or the Argyllshire Gathering, graded CPA Grade A, winners of the Silver Medal and winners of the R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull at London from 2009 onward)

1st Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

4th Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

5th Stuart Liddell

Judges: Tom Johnstone, Bruce Hitchings, Roddy Livingstone

MMSSRR (London Medallion, John MacFadyen Quaich)

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Alastair Henderson, Edinburgh

4th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Judges: Richard Parkes, Jack Taylor, A. John Wilson

2/4 March (J.B. Robertson Rose Bowl)

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Judges: Richard Parkes, Jack Taylor, A. John Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup)

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Bradley Parker, Glasgow

3rd Alastair Henderson

Judges: Derek Fraser, Peter Hunt

A-Grade

Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull)

1st Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

3rd Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

4th Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

5th James McPetrie

Judges: Euan Anderson, Peter Hunt, Roger Huth

Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal)

1st Callum Wynd

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

3rd Jenny Hazzard

Judges: Richard Parkes, A. John Wilson

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (John Roe Plate)

1st Bradley Parker

2nd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

3rd Alex Gehrig

4th John Dew, Glasgow

5th Keith Bowes, Glasgow

Judges: Derek Fraser, Bill Wotherspoon

MSR (London Scottish Hodden Grey trophy)

1st Ross Conner

2nd Keith Bowes

3rd Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

5th Hector Munro, London

Hornppipe & Jig (Hugh MacMillan Trophy)

1st Anna Kummerlow

2nd Ross Conner

3rd Ruairidh Brown

Judges: Jack Taylor, Bill Wotherspoon