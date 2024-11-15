2024 Bratach Gorm goes to Finlay Johnston

London – November 15, 2024 – Finlay Johnston of Glasgow won the 2024 Bratach Gorm for piobaireachd at the annual Scottish Piping Society of London solo piping competitions at the Caledonian Club in the heart of the city. It was Johnston’s first time winning the coveted prize.

With his win, Johnston is the second qualifier for the 2025 Glenfiddich Championship next October. Callum Beaumont of St. Andrew’s, Scotland, has already qualified after winning the 2024 Glenfiddich Championship.

Bratach Gorm

1st Finlay Johnston, “Lament for the Union”

2nd Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

3rd Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

4th Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

5th Nick Hudson, Houston

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, Bruce Hitchings

Also entered: Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh; Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh; Roddy MacLeod; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh.

The Bratach Gorm is reserved for those who have won at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the Northern Meeting or Argyllshire Gathering or the Gillies Cup piobaireachd event at London, which is reserved for Premier and A-Grade pipers.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for Saturday’s results from the 2024 Scottish Piping Society of London’s annual competitions.