Callum Beaumont: overall London Champion
London – November 6, 2021 – The day after the Bratach Gorm, the remaining solo piping events for players graded B or higher by the UK’s Competing Pipers Association were run by the Scottish Piping Society of London.
The top overall aggregate prize went to Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, who gained his second successive London Championship after winning in 2019. He gets an invitation to the Glenfiddich Championship in October 2022, joining Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, and Glenn Brown of Glasgow, who gained an invitation by merit of being the incumbent winner and the winner of the 2020 Bratach Gorm, respectively.
Calum Watson of Glasgow was the overall A-Grade champion, and Andrew Ferguson took the aggregate across the B-Grade events. Duncan Winters enjoyed a perfect day in the Junior competitions, winning three firsts in all the three events.
The contest returned after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competitions were held at the Caledonian Club in SW1, spectators having to adhere to a dress code.
pipes|drums was once again a sponsor of the event.
Premier Grade
MSR (London Medallion and John MacFadyen Quaich)
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
4th Calum Brown, Aberdeen
5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow
March (P-M J.B. Robertson Silver Rose Bowl)
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
3rd Ben Duncan
Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup)
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Sarah Muir, Glasgow
Premier & A-Grade
Piobaireachd (William Gillies Cup)
1st Jamie Forrester, London
2nd Sarah Muir
3rd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
4th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
5th Finlay Johnston
Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull)
1st Jamie Forrester, “The Daughter’s Lament”
2nd John Mulhearn, Glasgow, “The Earl of Ross’s March”
3rd Calum Brown, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
4th Sarah Muir, “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”
5th Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland, “MacLeod of Raasay’s Salute”
MSR (Strachan Cup)
1st Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland
2nd Calum Watson, Glasgow
3rd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland
4th Gordon Conn, Calgary
5th Jamie Forrester
Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal)
1st Calum Watson
2nd John Mulhearn
3rd Gordon Conn
B-Grade
Piobaireachd (John Roe Plate)
1st Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
2nd Andrew Ferguson
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Lachie Dick, Edinburgh
5th Greig Canning, Edinburgh
MSR (London Scottish Hodden Grey)
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow
4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland
5th Finlay Cameron
Hornpipe & Jig (Hugh MacMillan Trophy)
1st John Dew
2nd Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
3rd Ruairidh Brown
Junior
Piobaireachd
1st Duncan Winters
2nd Kyle Cameron
3rd Dugald MacKechnie
MSR (SPSL British Airways Pipe Band Trophy)
1st Duncan Winters
2nd Kyle Cameron
3rd Alistair Williams
Slow Air & Jig (Highland & Islands Society Trophy)
1st Duncan Winters
2nd Kyle Cameron
3rd Alistair Williams
