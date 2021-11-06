Callum Beaumont: overall London Champion

London – November 6, 2021 – The day after the Bratach Gorm, the remaining solo piping events for players graded B or higher by the UK’s Competing Pipers Association were run by the Scottish Piping Society of London.

The top overall aggregate prize went to Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, who gained his second successive London Championship after winning in 2019. He gets an invitation to the Glenfiddich Championship in October 2022, joining Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, and Glenn Brown of Glasgow, who gained an invitation by merit of being the incumbent winner and the winner of the 2020 Bratach Gorm, respectively.

Calum Watson of Glasgow was the overall A-Grade champion, and Andrew Ferguson took the aggregate across the B-Grade events. Duncan Winters enjoyed a perfect day in the Junior competitions, winning three firsts in all the three events.

The contest returned after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competitions were held at the Caledonian Club in SW1, spectators having to adhere to a dress code.

pipes|drums was once again a sponsor of the event.

Premier Grade

MSR (London Medallion and John MacFadyen Quaich)

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

4th Calum Brown, Aberdeen

5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

March (P-M J.B. Robertson Silver Rose Bowl)

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

3rd Ben Duncan

Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup)

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd (William Gillies Cup)

1st Jamie Forrester, London

2nd Sarah Muir

3rd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

4th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

5th Finlay Johnston

Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull)

1st Jamie Forrester, “The Daughter’s Lament”

2nd John Mulhearn, Glasgow, “The Earl of Ross’s March”

3rd Calum Brown, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

4th Sarah Muir, “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

5th Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland, “MacLeod of Raasay’s Salute”

MSR (Strachan Cup)

1st Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland

2nd Calum Watson, Glasgow

3rd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

4th Gordon Conn, Calgary

5th Jamie Forrester

Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal)

1st Calum Watson

2nd John Mulhearn

3rd Gordon Conn

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (John Roe Plate)

1st Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

2nd Andrew Ferguson

3rd Angus MacPhee

4th Lachie Dick, Edinburgh

5th Greig Canning, Edinburgh

MSR (London Scottish Hodden Grey)

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow

4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland

5th Finlay Cameron

Hornpipe & Jig (Hugh MacMillan Trophy)

1st John Dew

2nd Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

3rd Ruairidh Brown

Junior

Piobaireachd

1st Duncan Winters

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Dugald MacKechnie

MSR (SPSL British Airways Pipe Band Trophy)

1st Duncan Winters

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Alistair Williams

Slow Air & Jig (Highland & Islands Society Trophy)

1st Duncan Winters

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Alistair Williams

