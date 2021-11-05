Brown wins Bratach Gorm and invitation to 2022 Glenfiddich

London – November 6, 2021 – After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the Bratach Gorm returned to normal in-person status with 11 top-drawer pipers competing for one of the world’s top piobaireachd prizes at the Caledonian Club, with Glenn Brown of Glasgow emerging the winner. It was his second win of the prize, previously taking the award in 2018.

Bratach Gorm

1st Glenn Brown, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

2nd Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyarrick”

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “The Battle of Aldearn” #2

4th Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland, “The Big Spree”

5th Ian Speirs, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes, Stuart Samson

Also competing: John-Angus Smith, London; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth Nova Scotia; and Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland.

Of note, the first and second prizes went to pipers playing “modern” piobaireachds by Capt. John A. MacLellan. Former Bratach winners Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, and Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, didn’t make the trip.

By winning the event, Brown gains an invitation to the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championship at Blair Atholl, Scotland, in October 2022. He will join 2021 Glenfiddich winner Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, and eight other pipers to be determined based on their success at the various qualifying events in Scotland.

To gain entry to the event, contestants must have won at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals at either the Northern Meeting or the Argyllshire Gathering or the Scottish Piping Society of London’s William Gillies Cup Open Piobaireachd for pipers graded Premier or A by the Competing Pipers Association.

A full day of solo piping competitions for those graded Premier, A and B will be held on Saturday, November 6th. Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results as they become available.

