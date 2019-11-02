2019 Bratach Gorm goes to Callum Beaumont
London – November 1-2, 2019 – The Bratach Gorm, the marquee event of the Scottish Piping Society of London’s annual solo piping competitions, was won by Callum Beaumont o Dollar, Scotland, against a field of 10 other contestants, each of whom had to have won the Society of London Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting or the Argyllshire Gathering to compete in the event. For the first time, the Bratach Gorm was held on the Friday before the remaining events, which include contests for pipers graded Premier, A or B by the Competing Pipers Association.
By winning the Bratach Gorm, Beaumont gains an invitation to the 2020 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships next October in Blair Atholl, Scotland.
Beaumont also won the overall championship as best aggregate across the Premier-grade events, winning everything but the Hornpipe & Jig, while Andrew Ferguson was the aggregate B-Grade winner.
In the Under-18 junior category, Ruairidh Brown swept all three events against three other contestants.
Full results were announced around 8:30 pm.
Coinciding with its eightieth anniversary, the competitions were moved to the Caledonian Club in SW1, giving the event a heightened air of class, with spectators having to adhere to a strict dress code. Organizers have dropped competitions for C-Grade pipers, as well as amateur CLASP events, mainly to save time in a crowded schedule.
Bratach Gorm (11 competed)
1st Callum Beaumont, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Nameless (Cherede Darievea)
3rd Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland, “The Battle of Auldearn” (#2)
4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Scarce of Fishing”
5th Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
Judges: Andrew Wright, Bill Wotherspoon, Chris Armstrong
Premier Grade
MSR (20 competed, London Medallion and John MacFadyen Quaich)
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Alasdair Henderson
3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
4th Calum Brown, Aberdeen
5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
Judges: Ian MacLellan, Richard Parkes, Logan Tannock
March (20 competed, P-M J.B. Robertson Silver Rose Bowl)
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Alasdair Henderson
3rd Willie McCallum
Judges: Ian MacLellan, Richard Parkes, Logan Tannock
Hornpipe & Jig (20 competed, Mary Flora Beaton Cup)
1st Seumas Coyne, Van Nuys, California
2nd Iain Speirs
3rd Willlie McCallum
Judges: Chris Armstrong, Andrew Wright
Premier & A-Grade
Piobaireachd (24 competed, William Gillies Cup)
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Alasdair Henderson
3rd Steven Leask, Glasgow
4th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow
Judges: Alan Forbes, Bruce Hitchings, Hugh Jamieson
A-Grade
Piobaireachd (17 competed, R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull)
1st Nick Hudson, Houston
2nd Derek Midgley, New Jersey
3rd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
4th Ben Duncan
5th Steven Leask
Judges: Euan Anderson, Chris Armstrong
MSR (18 competed, Strachan Cup)
1st Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland
2nd Nick Hudson, Houston
3rd Gordon Conn, Calgary, Alberta
4th Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland
5th Lachie Dick, Edinburgh
Judges: Andrew Wright, Tom Johnstone
Hornpipe & Jig (18 competed, Donald Forbes Medal)
1st Peter Macgregor
2nd David Wilton, Dundee, Scotland
3rd Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland
Judges: Walter Cowan, Dixie Ingram
B-Grade
Piobaireachd (23 competed, John Roe Plate)
1st Calum Brown
2nd Andrew Ferguson
3rd Alex Gehrig
4th Callum Wynd
5th Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland
Judges: Colin MacLellan, Bill Wotherspoon
MSR (19 competed, London Scottish Hodden Grey)
1st Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow
4th Andrew Ferguson
5th Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
Judges: Walter Cowan, Dixie Ingram
Hornpipe & Jig (19 competed, Hugh MacMillan Trophy)
1st Finlay Cameron
2nd Scott Wallace
3rd John Dew
Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone
Junior (four competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Ruairidh Brown
2nd Dugald MacKechnie
3rd Ryan Smart
4th Abbie Kerr
Judge: Logan Tannock
MSR (SPSL British Airways Pipe Band Trophy)
1st Ruairidh Brown
2nd Ryan Smart
3rd Dugald MacKechnie
4th Abbie Kerr
Judge: Richard Parkes
Slow Air & Jig (Highland & Islands Society Trophy)
1st Ruairidh Brown
2nd Dugald MacKechnie
3rd Ryan Smart
4th Abbie Kerr
Judge: Richard Parkes
