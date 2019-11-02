2019 Bratach Gorm goes to Callum Beaumont

London – November 1-2, 2019 – The Bratach Gorm, the marquee event of the Scottish Piping Society of London’s annual solo piping competitions, was won by Callum Beaumont o Dollar, Scotland, against a field of 10 other contestants, each of whom had to have won the Society of London Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting or the Argyllshire Gathering to compete in the event. For the first time, the Bratach Gorm was held on the Friday before the remaining events, which include contests for pipers graded Premier, A or B by the Competing Pipers Association.

By winning the Bratach Gorm, Beaumont gains an invitation to the 2020 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships next October in Blair Atholl, Scotland.

Beaumont also won the overall championship as best aggregate across the Premier-grade events, winning everything but the Hornpipe & Jig, while Andrew Ferguson was the aggregate B-Grade winner.

In the Under-18 junior category, Ruairidh Brown swept all three events against three other contestants.

Full results were announced around 8:30 pm.

Coinciding with its eightieth anniversary, the competitions were moved to the Caledonian Club in SW1, giving the event a heightened air of class, with spectators having to adhere to a strict dress code. Organizers have dropped competitions for C-Grade pipers, as well as amateur CLASP events, mainly to save time in a crowded schedule.

Bratach Gorm (11 competed)

1st Callum Beaumont, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Nameless (Cherede Darievea)

3rd Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland, “The Battle of Auldearn” (#2)

4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Scarce of Fishing”

5th Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

Judges: Andrew Wright, Bill Wotherspoon, Chris Armstrong

Premier Grade

MSR (20 competed, London Medallion and John MacFadyen Quaich)

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

4th Calum Brown, Aberdeen

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Judges: Ian MacLellan, Richard Parkes, Logan Tannock

March (20 competed, P-M J.B. Robertson Silver Rose Bowl)

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Willie McCallum

Judges: Ian MacLellan, Richard Parkes, Logan Tannock

Hornpipe & Jig (20 competed, Mary Flora Beaton Cup)

1st Seumas Coyne, Van Nuys, California

2nd Iain Speirs

3rd Willlie McCallum

Judges: Chris Armstrong, Andrew Wright

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd (24 competed, William Gillies Cup)

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Steven Leask, Glasgow

4th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

Judges: Alan Forbes, Bruce Hitchings, Hugh Jamieson

A-Grade

Piobaireachd (17 competed, R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull)

1st Nick Hudson, Houston

2nd Derek Midgley, New Jersey

3rd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

4th Ben Duncan

5th Steven Leask

Judges: Euan Anderson, Chris Armstrong

MSR (18 competed, Strachan Cup)

1st Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd Gordon Conn, Calgary, Alberta

4th Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland

5th Lachie Dick, Edinburgh

Judges: Andrew Wright, Tom Johnstone

Hornpipe & Jig (18 competed, Donald Forbes Medal)

1st Peter Macgregor

2nd David Wilton, Dundee, Scotland

3rd Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

Judges: Walter Cowan, Dixie Ingram

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (23 competed, John Roe Plate)

1st Calum Brown

2nd Andrew Ferguson

3rd Alex Gehrig

4th Callum Wynd

5th Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Bill Wotherspoon

MSR (19 competed, London Scottish Hodden Grey)

1st Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow

4th Andrew Ferguson

5th Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

Judges: Walter Cowan, Dixie Ingram

Hornpipe & Jig (19 competed, Hugh MacMillan Trophy)

1st Finlay Cameron

2nd Scott Wallace

3rd John Dew

Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone

Junior (four competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Ruairidh Brown

2nd Dugald MacKechnie

3rd Ryan Smart

4th Abbie Kerr

Judge: Logan Tannock

MSR (SPSL British Airways Pipe Band Trophy)

1st Ruairidh Brown

2nd Ryan Smart

3rd Dugald MacKechnie

4th Abbie Kerr

Judge: Richard Parkes

Slow Air & Jig (Highland & Islands Society Trophy)

1st Ruairidh Brown

2nd Dugald MacKechnie

3rd Ryan Smart

4th Abbie Kerr

Judge: Richard Parkes

