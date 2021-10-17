Eleven in for the 2021 in-person Bratach Gorm

Judges Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes and Stuart Samson will have to choose a number-one performance from the 11 pipers who have entered for the 2021 Bratach Gorm piobaireachd competition in London on November 5th, after the Glenfiddich Championship, the most prestigious live and in-person contest since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Contestants and the order in which they will compete:

John-Angus Smith, London

2. Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

3. Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

4. Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

5. Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

6. Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

7. Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth Nova Scotia

8. Glenn Brown, Glasgow

9. Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

10. Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

11. Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

To enter the Bratach Gorm – “Blue Banner” in English – pipers have to have won at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals or the Open Piobaireachd at the Scottish Piping Society of London’s annual competitions.

The winner of the contest gains an automatic entry to the Glenfiddich the following year.

Notably absent from the entry are perennial prize-winners and past winners of the Bratach Gorm Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, and Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, but, equally noteworthy is Gandy making the journey from Canada to compete in the event.

Roddy MacLeod will be trying to beat his own record with a ninth win of the Bratach.

The competition will take place at the sumptuous Caledonian Club in the heart of the UK’s biggest city, and ticket-buying attendees are being encouraged to wear Highland dress as they enjoy the playing and the commentary by fear-an-tighe Euan Anderson.

Each piper has to submit seven tunes and play one as selected by the judges, and the Friday event will be followed by a full Saturday of solo competitions for those graded Premier A and B by the Competing Pipers Association.

The last winner of the Bratach Gorm, in 2019, was Callum Beaumont. The competition was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 2021 Glenfiddich Championship is scheduled to be held live at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl, Scotland, on October 30th.

