Bratach Gorm a go for Nov. 5th along with all London solo piping events

The prestigious Bratach Gorm piobaireachd competition for qualified solo pipers will return for the first time in two years on November 5th in London.

The event will be held in a special evening setting before the balance of Scottish Piping Society of London competitions take place the following day.

The Bratach Gorm is reserved for those who have won at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the Northern Meeting or Argyllshire Gathering. The winner of the Bratach Gorm receives an invitation to the following year’s Glenfiddich Championships.

The last winner of the Bratach Gorm was Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, who took the event and the overall championship at London in 2019. It was the first year that the organizers made the Bratach Gorm to a Friday evening event and decided to reduce the number of events by dropping competitions for C-Grade members of the Competing Pipers Association.

“London” is one of the most established solo piping competitions in the world, typically relished by UK-based solo pipers as the final event of the year.

Entries are open for this year’s competitions, with a deadline of September 27th. Contestants need to be a member of and have a grading from the Competing Pipers Association.

The late John MacFadyen won the Bratach Gorm six times, and Roddy MacLeod so far has been awarded six banners in his competitive career.

