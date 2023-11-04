Finlay Johnston takes London Championship, second invite to Glenfiddich

London – November 4, 2023 – Glasgow’s Finlay Johnston was the big winner of the 2023 Scottish Piping Society of London’s annual solo competitions, taking three of the four major Saturday events, only missing the Hornpipe & Jig contest.

For winning the overall, Johnston gets an invitation to the 2024 Glenfiddich Championship, where he will compete for his third title at Blair Castle in October.

The overall A-Grade champion was Craig Muirhead of Bannockburn, Scotland, while Glasgow’s Bradley Parker took the aggregate B-Grade title.

Open Piobaireachd (Premier & A-Grade)

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd Glenn Brown, Glasgow

4th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

5th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roddy Livingstone, Colin MacLellan

Premier

March

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

MSR

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Chris Armstrong

5th Alan Bevan

Judges: Ian Duncan, Peter Hunt

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

4th Derek Midgley, Tinto Fall, New Jersey

5th Angus J. MacColl

MSR

1st Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

2nd Craig Muirhead

3rd John Dew, Edinburgh

4th Nick Hudson

5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Craig Muirhead

2nd John Dew

3rd Gordon Conn, Calgary

Judges: Murray Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron May

2nd Anna Kummerlow, Germany

3rd Bradley Parker

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

5th John Dew

MSR

1st Bradley Parker

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey

3rd Angus MacPhee

4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow

5th Keith Bowes Jr., Glasgow

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey

3rd Alastair Donaghy, Beragh, Northern Ireland