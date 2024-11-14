London Calling: Bratach Gorm and full slate of major solo piping competitions in the heart of the city

For the 84th time, the Scottish Pipipig Society of London brings back the prestigious Bratach Gorm piobaireachd competition for qualified solo pipers, this year on Friday, November 15th, at a special evening setting at the sumptuous Caledonian Club in the heart of the UK’s biggest city before the balance of Scottish Piping Society of London competitions takes place on Saturday.

The winner of the Bratach Gorm (Gaelic for “blue banner”) and the overall champion of the Premier and A-Grade events receive (or receives if it’s the same person) an invitation to the 2025 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships next October.

The Bratach Gorm is reserved for those who have won at least one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the Northern Meeting or Argyllshire Gathering.

Here’s the order of play for the event:

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland Iain Speirs, Edinburgh Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland Roddy MacLeod Callum Beaumont, St. Andrew’s, Scotland Glenn Brown, Glasgow Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh Nick Hudson, Houston Finlay Johnston

“London” is one of the most established solo piping competitions in the world, typically relished by UK-based solo pipers as the final event of the year.

Contestants must be a member of and have a grading from the Competing Pipers Association, and adjudicators are from the UK’s Solo Piping Judges Association list of members. Both organizations have reciprocal policies that require their members not to compete for their teachers or judge their pupils.

Last year’s winner of the Bratach Gorm was Roddy MacLeod of Glasgow, and the overall champion was Finlay Johnston, also of Glasgow.

It was the ninth Bratach win in MacLeod’s prestigious career. John MacFadyen won the Bratach Gorm six times, Willie McCallum and Murray Henderson four times, and the legendary Bobs of Balmoral – Robert Brown and Robert Nicol – also made a habit of winning the prize.

Nonprofit pipes|drums is once again a sponsor of the event.

Even if the ice age is coming and the sun’s zoomin’ in, stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the faraway town of London as the pipers clash in the friendliest ways.