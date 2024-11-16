Alasdair Henderson wins London Championship to gain Glenfiddich invite

London – November 16, 2024 – Alasdair Henderson was the aggregate winner in the top grades at the 2024 Scottish Piping Society of London’s annual competitions, held at the Caledonian Club in the UK’s capital city, thus securing an invitation to the 2025 Glenfiddich Championships in October. Henderson enjoyed a huge day, winning three of the four events in which he played.

Bratach Gorm winner Finlay Johnston nearly got the rare London double, placing second in the Gillies Cup piobaireachd behind winner Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland.

Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won the A-Grade events overall, and James McPetrie of Aboyne, Scotland, won the B-Grade aggregate prize.

Open Piobaireachd (Gillies Cup, Premier & A-Grade)

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

3rd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

4th Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

5th Calum Brown, Aberdeen

Judges: Derek Fraser, Patricia Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon

Premier

MMSSRR (London Medallion, John MacFadyen Quaich)

1st Alasdair Henderson

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Roddy MacLeod

4th Callum Beaumont

5th Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Judges: Ian Duncan, Logan Tannock, John Wilson

March (J.B. Robertson Bowl)

1st Alasdair Henderson

2nd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

3rd Stuart Liddell

Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup)

1st Alasdair Henderson

2nd Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

A-Grade

Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Snuff Mull)

1st Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

3rd Sara Muir

4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Judges: Euan Anderson, Bruce Hitchings

MSR (Strachan Cup)

1st Brodie Watson-Massey

2nd Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland

3rd Andrew Donlon

4th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

5th Mike Fitzhenry, Glasgow

Judges: Hugh Jamieson, Murray Henderson

Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal)

1st Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey

3rd Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st James McPetrie

2nd Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

3rd Alex Gehrig

4th Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland

5th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

MSR

1st Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

2nd Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland

3rd Luke Kennedy

4th Joe Biggs, Ontario

5th Jonathon Simpson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

2nd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

3rd Joe Biggs

Juniors

Piobaireachd

1st Arran Green

2nd Peter MacKay

3rd Archie Munnns

MSR

1st Arran Green

2nd Peter MacKay

3rd Archie Munns

Slow Air

1st Arran Green

2nd Peter MacKay

3rd Harry Gordon