Alasdair Henderson wins London Championship to gain Glenfiddich invite
London – November 16, 2024 – Alasdair Henderson was the aggregate winner in the top grades at the 2024 Scottish Piping Society of London’s annual competitions, held at the Caledonian Club in the UK’s capital city, thus securing an invitation to the 2025 Glenfiddich Championships in October. Henderson enjoyed a huge day, winning three of the four events in which he played.
Bratach Gorm winner Finlay Johnston nearly got the rare London double, placing second in the Gillies Cup piobaireachd behind winner Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland.
Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won the A-Grade events overall, and James McPetrie of Aboyne, Scotland, won the B-Grade aggregate prize.
Open Piobaireachd (Gillies Cup, Premier & A-Grade)
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
3rd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
4th Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland
5th Calum Brown, Aberdeen
Judges: Derek Fraser, Patricia Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon
Premier
MMSSRR (London Medallion, John MacFadyen Quaich)
1st Alasdair Henderson
2nd Stuart Liddell
3rd Roddy MacLeod
4th Callum Beaumont
5th Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
Judges: Ian Duncan, Logan Tannock, John Wilson
March (J.B. Robertson Bowl)
1st Alasdair Henderson
2nd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
3rd Stuart Liddell
Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup)
1st Alasdair Henderson
2nd Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland
3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
A-Grade
Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Snuff Mull)
1st Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
3rd Sara Muir
4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
Judges: Euan Anderson, Bruce Hitchings
MSR (Strachan Cup)
1st Brodie Watson-Massey
2nd Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland
3rd Andrew Donlon
4th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
5th Mike Fitzhenry, Glasgow
Judges: Hugh Jamieson, Murray Henderson
Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal)
1st Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey
3rd Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st James McPetrie
2nd Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland
3rd Alex Gehrig
4th Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland
5th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
MSR
1st Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
2nd Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland
3rd Luke Kennedy
4th Joe Biggs, Ontario
5th Jonathon Simpson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
2nd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
3rd Joe Biggs
Juniors
Piobaireachd
1st Arran Green
2nd Peter MacKay
3rd Archie Munnns
MSR
1st Arran Green
2nd Peter MacKay
3rd Archie Munns
Slow Air
1st Arran Green
2nd Peter MacKay
3rd Harry Gordon
