Scotland’s National Youth Pipe Band offering half-price group discounts for April 19th Glasgow concert

The 2025 edition of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland will take the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall stage on Saturday, April 19th. 87 pipers and drummers ages 10 to 25 will showcase the music they’ve worked on since first meeting last October.

The group has announced discounted ticket prices for groups wanting to take in “a night of music, ideas, and celebration” and “a program featuring a mix of innovative concert material and familiar favourites, including celebrated medleys from Simon Fraser University and ScottishPower.”

Groups of 10 or more can get tickets for £16.50 and £5.50 for those younger than 26 – almost half the regular prices of £29.50 and £10.36.

Young Scottish pipers and drummers can audition each year for a spot with the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland. Those who make the cut receive instruction from National Piping Centre teachers, plus special instructors Grant Cassidy (snare), Eilidh MacDonald (piping) and Jordan Bailey (bass and tenor), in addition to NYPBS Director Steven Blake.

Innovation and creativity have become staples of the group with the introduction of the NYPBS Emerging Composers program and engagement events in Dumfries, Braemar, Glasgow and Plockton, producing three ensembles of all ages.

“We believe excellence and inclusion go hand in hand,” Blake said in a news release. “One of the most interesting parts of my job is seeing young people realize their own ideas, whether that’s how to approach a tune or setting a sound, to the five young composers we’ve worked with this year to create new concert material for pipe band.”

Blake acknowledged that the NYPBS April 19th concert coincides with the “Dancing on the Beat” show by Grade 1 Police Scotland Fife in Aberdeen, the annual April Grade 1 band concert organized by the Bucksburn & District Pipe Band.

“Given the geographic distance between the two events, we hope there is room for both to be successful,” Blake said. “Whether you find yourself in Glasgow or Aberdeen on the night, we hope you’ll enjoy the fantastic pipe band performance.”

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland program was started in 2003. Since then dozens of young pipers and drummers have gone on to a lifetime of enjoyment playing their instruments with pipe bands, as soloists, or with other musical ensembles. The NYPBS does not compete, but places the similar importance on music excellence and precision but with an emphasis on performance.