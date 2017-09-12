NYPBoS planning to Inspire Edinburgh

(Page 1 of 1)

One the great success story in Scotland’s resurgent popularity of piping and drumming with young people is the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, and the aggragated band has recealed that it will mount an ambitious concert named INSPIRE in Edinburgh on February 17, 2018, with more than 100 of its members on-stage at the trendy Corn Exchange venue.

According to Director Alisdair McLaren, the band will perform “a mix of traditional and contemporary music infused with the ever so popular NYPBoS twist. The concert will feature the very best next generation of young pipers and drummers from all over the country. From solo spots, quartets, fanfares to full accompanied musical suites, there will be something for everyone.”

The NYPBoS comprises young members from bands across Scotland, many of whom also play with some the world’s top-grade outfits. McLaren himself is co-pipe-sergeant of the Glasgow Police Pipe Band. He works with the National Piping Centre, which oversees the NYPBoS operation.

Both the Senior and Development bands of the NYPBoS will perform at the Edinburgh concert, delivering material like their successful renditions of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and “Our Musical Journey,” composed in NYPBoS workshops with well-known music creators Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton.

Tickets to the 7:30 pm event are £15 for adults and £12.50 for concessions and a per-person family rate. Concert capacity of the Corn Exchange is about 3,000.

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland was started in 2001. The group performed in Edinburgh in 2010 at the Usher Hall, and has annually delivered a major concert in Scotland, sometimes with a charitable angle.

