NYPBoS planning to Inspire Edinburgh

Published: September 19, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

One the great success story in Scotland’s resurgent popularity of piping and drumming with young people is the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, and the aggragated band has recealed that it will mount an ambitious concert named INSPIRE in Edinburgh on February 17, 2018, with more than 100 of its members on-stage at the trendy Corn Exchange venue.

The collective National Youth Pipe Bands of Scotland on stage in 2016.

According to Director Alisdair McLaren, the band will perform “a mix of traditional and contemporary music infused with the ever so popular NYPBoS twist. The concert will feature the very best next generation of young pipers and drummers from all over the country. From solo spots, quartets, fanfares to full accompanied musical suites, there will be something for everyone.”

The NYPBoS comprises young members from bands across Scotland, many of whom also play with some the world’s top-grade outfits. McLaren himself is co-pipe-sergeant of the Glasgow Police Pipe Band. He works with the National Piping Centre, which oversees the NYPBoS operation.

Both the Senior and Development bands of the NYPBoS will perform at the Edinburgh concert, delivering material like their successful renditions of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and “Our Musical Journey,” composed in NYPBoS workshops with well-known music creators Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton.

Tickets to the 7:30 pm event are £15 for adults and £12.50 for concessions and a per-person family rate. Concert capacity of the Corn Exchange is about 3,000.

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland was started in 2001. The group performed in Edinburgh in 2010 at the Usher Hall, and has annually delivered a major concert in Scotland, sometimes with a charitable angle.

+ NYPBoS giving concert proceeds to Philippines disaster fund

+ First Edinburgh performance for NYPBoS

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
September 20, 1961Donald Morrison wins Gold Medal at Inverness playing “Alisdair Dhearg”.
MOST RECENT POST
  • River crossing
    Tue, 12 Sep 2017
    Mine would be 40 years ago, my first solo piping competition. It was 1977, about 18 months since I’d laid hands on a practice chanter. I’d been “on the pipes” – a set of imitation-ivory-mounted Hardies – for maybe six … Continue r …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS October 6, 2017Ian K. MacDonald and Andrew Lee in Concert in Scotia, New YorkFirst Reformed Church of Scotia

October 7, 2017The 35th Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping ContestFirst Reformed Church of Scotia in Scotia, New York

October 7, 2017Captain John Maclellan MBE Piping ChampionshipArmy School of Piping and Highland Drumming, Edinburgh

October 8, 2017Master Class with Ian K. MacDonald and Ben McClamrock in Albany, New YorkCeltic Hall, Albany, New York

October 8, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society October GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Store “Airtight Seasoning” in a plastic peanut butter jar (empty and clean, of course) once its been opened – it extends the life, and makes it way easier to reheat in the microwave.
Sean Somers, Calgary