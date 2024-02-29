Perth Concert Hall sets the prestigious stage for new NYPBS show

April 14th is the date of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland’s annual “End of Year’s Concert,” at the historic Perth Concert Hall in Perth, Scotland.

“It’s a critical fundraising event for . . . a truly unique program,” said NYPBS Director Steven Blake. “With the arts under so much pressure at the moment, it feels particularly important to support the future generation of pipe bands.”

The three NYPBS bands, consisting of 88 young pipers and drummers from across the country, will come together to deliver a show based on the theme of “Imreachd” (Gaelic for “migration”), that promises “a classic pipe band repertoire alongside a modern concert repertoire featuring brand-new music from five young people, through the ‘Emerging Composer’s’ project.”

The show will also be the first under Senior Drumming Tutor Grant Cassidy, who took on the role last August.

Celtic folk musicians Ali Hutton and Patsy Reid, both natives of Perth, will contribute their prodigious talents to the show.

“After just over 20 years of [the NYPBS], we’ve never been more unique and distinct,” Blake added. “We’re offering something as a complement, not an alternative, to competing pipe bands. Programs like ours are built on the shoulders of hard-working local pipe bands and instructors and our work aims to contribute to a virtuous cycle, developing and broadening young people’s experience and skills to support their local pipe band communities.”

Tickets are available from the 1,000-seat Perth Concert Hall, with passes for those younger than 26 years old priced at £6. Tickets for those 26 and older are £22.50, with seniors, disabled, students, and unwaged priced at £17.50.

Since the inception of the NYPBS, Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative has supported the program.

“The ‘End of Year’s Concert’ is a vital fundraiser to help sustain the NYPBS’ work, particularly as pressures on the arts sector have heightened over the past few years,” Blake said.