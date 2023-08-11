Grant Cassidy scores another sweet gig as National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland Senior Drumming Tutor

Hot on the heels of being appointed the next leading-drummer of the storied Grade 1 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Grant Cassidy scored another great position after being appointed Senior Drumming Tutor of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland’s 2023-’24 Program.

The perennial contender in the World Solo Drumming Championship and current leading-drummer with Grade 2 Uddingston, Cassidy is recognized as one of the world’s top pipe band snare drummers, and was a member of the Grade 1 St. Laurence O’Toole from 2014-18, and, before that, a corps member of Shotts under legendary Leading-Drumer Jim Kilpatrick.

Cassidy will work with the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland’s young all-star drummers to put together their music, culminating in the band’s major annual concert at Perth Concert Hall in Perth, Scotland, on April 14, 2024.

He knows the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland well, having been a member of the group not too long ago.

“We are thrilled to bring Grant into the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland program,” David Shedden, NYPBS piping tutor, said in a statement. “His experience in playing and leading pipe band drum corps and performing and playing percussion will be invaluable to our participants.”

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland is made up of pipers and drummers aged 10 to 25 from across Scotland, each auditioning for a spot in the prestigious non-competing group.

National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland Director Steven Blake encouraged interested young players to apply for the group, saying, “Places are free but limited, so if you’re interested in challenging yourself and becoming part of our community, apply now.”

Cassidy will join Shotts after the World Championships and has expressed his utmost commitment to Uddingston until then.